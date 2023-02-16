Air Force

Even after slowly finding a groove in the last few weeks, Air Force still has its back against the wall.

The Falcons are on the outside looking in of the AHA playoff picture despite going 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. They will need more performances like Monday’s to reach the conference tournament.

In Air Force’s 2-1 win over Canisius, the Falcons fired 54 shots, their most since the 2015 season. Though they won by only a goal, Air Force dominated in every area of the game, and coach Frank Serratore said it could have “easily” been a 7-1 or 8-1 game.

Game two of that series, though, was the polar opposite.

Serratore called Canisius “the better team” and even said a handful of his players “let their team down.” Air Force allowed four unanswered goals after scoring first, losing 4-1.

To have a shot at the playoffs, Air Force will need more games like Monday’s. The Falcons battle AIC and RIT, two of the AHA’s most consistent teams, the next two weekends.

They are more than capable of winning games if they play as well as they did Monday. But, on the flipside, they could easily be swept twice if they play like they did on Tuesday.

Down five points behind eighth-place Mercyhurst, the Falcons will need help to reach the playoffs. But, to give themselves a chance, they can’t afford any more bad games.

Colorado College

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Tigers didn’t break their winless skid last weekend at Omaha, but they showed the fight of a competitive hockey team.

CC lost game one in overtime before tying in game two and winning a shootout. The Tigers trailed early in both contests but fought back well in both, forcing overtime two days in a row and earning three points on the weekend.

In many of CC’s losses this year, bad starts doomed the Tigers. That wasn’t the case in Omaha.

“We have not shown the ability to come back late and make a push when we’re down,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “To be able to do that on the road at Omaha is really impressive.”

That should give CC confidence ahead of its series with Western Michigan, one of the best teams in the nation.

The Broncos are No. 8 in the latest USCHO poll with a 19-10-1 record. WMU swept CC at Ed Robson Arena in January, outscoring the Tigers 8-2.

WMU got off to a 3-0 lead in game one before winning 4-1. Then, in game two, WMU scored four unanswered goals after CC scored the opening goal.

That series was just a month ago, but CC’s recent resilience in the series against Omaha — another ranked squad — should give the Tigers confidence that they can steal points against WMU.

“Good teams find a way,” Mayotte said.