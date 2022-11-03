Air Force’s history against Alaska Anchorage hasn’t been great in recent memory.
The Falcons are 0-9-2 in their last 11 meetings with the Seawolves. UAA leads the all-time series 15-7-2.
But Air Force has a chance to break its recent struggles against its foes from the Last Frontier.
The Seawolves have been rather inconsistent this year. They took impressive wins against Western Michigan and Northern Michigan but have also lost four games — all by three goals or more. UAA got swept earlier in the season against Colorado College, losing by a combined seven goals.
After Air Force’s excellent performance on Saturday, a 6-3 win over CC, the team should enter the series confident.
Coach Frank Serratore used words like “inspiring” to describe a performance where the coach had no complaints. Realistically, Air Force (3-4-1) could have won every game on its schedule if it played like it did on Saturday.
The catch, though, is the Falcons can’t play like they did on Friday.
They lost 8-0 at CC, and Serratore said the Tigers were the better team “by a country mile.” If the Falcons play like that again, just about anybody in college hockey could beat them.
Still, Air Force should have momentum before the UAA series.
The Falcons looked like a top 20 hockey team a night after their worst game of the year. That ability to rebound is needed with the heart of conference play on the horizon.
Colorado College
Just like Air Force, CC played one great game and one stinker in the Battle for Pikes Peak. The Tigers’ 6-3 loss on Saturday was a 180-degree turn in the wrong direction from Friday’s eight-goal win.
After a skid where CC dropped four road games in a row, the Friday night win was much-needed. But the players in that clubhouse certainly hoped for a better showing and the sweep of the Falcons.
A disappointed coach Kristofer Mayotte noted a lack of poise in Saturday’s loss. He said “soul searching” will be a focus after the Air Force series.
They better do it quickly: The games don’t get any easier.
CC opens conference play on Friday against Minnesota-Duluth. Though the Bulldogs are 4-4, their record is deceiving. UMD is ranked No. 19 in the latest rankings and has swept Arizona State and Cornell.
UMD is one of several excellent programs in the NCHC. The conference has three teams in the top 10 and five in the top 20 — there truly aren’t any bad teams in the league.
Even stealing one game from the Bulldogs would be an accomplishment. And if Friday’s sound performance is any indication, the Tigers are more than capable of delivering a powerful blow.
But it all depends on how they respond to taking a serious jab in their last game.