Air Force

In recent memory, Air Force hockey has built its brand around being a second-half team. That hasn’t been the case yet in the 2022-23 season.

The Falcons are 0-4 in the new year, losing two games at the Desert Hockey Classic before getting swept on the road against Holy Cross last week. They are on a nine-game losing streak with their last win coming on Nov. 15 against Bentley.

At the bottom of the Atlantic Hockey Association standings with only seven conference points, it goes without saying that Air Force needs a win — but that’s been the case for more than a month.

Only eight of the league’s 10 teams make the conference tournament, and with the Falcons in last place, they wouldn’t make it if the season ended today.

There is still time for them to catch up. Air Force has seven conference series left on the schedule.

But the Falcons need to move quickly. If points don’t come easier than they have, time will run out and Air Force will be watching the conference tourney from home.

It’s imperative that Air Force steals at least a few points from Niagara — one of the league’s top teams — this weekend.

Colorado College

Beating the No. 3 team in the nation is impressive, right?

Well, apparently the USCHO poll’s voters don’t think so.

Despite beating a top-three team, St. Cloud State, on the road on Friday, the Tigers have only three votes in the rankings. Before the win, they had two.

But that’s not CC’s focus. That poll’s voters are coaches or media professionals across the country who might not thoroughly track every week’s action.

“Whatever,” coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “You follow as best you can, but in terms of if it’s a coach’s vote, you don’t really know what’s going on.”

Mayotte believes the PairWise Rankings are more indicative of where the Tigers currently stand. The PairWise is an RPI poll calculated by various factors.

CC is No. 29 in the PairWise Rankings.

Mayotte pointed to losses against St. Lawrence, Air Force and Princeton as games CC could’ve won and helped its position. If they did, the Tigers would be No. 14 in the PairWise and in prime position to reach the NCAA Tournament.

But they didn’t, and the Tigers can’t dwell on that.

CC has six series remaining against teams ranked in the top 25 of the PairWise Rankings: No. 10 Western Michigan (twice), No. 4 Denver (twice), No. 22 North Dakota and No. 22 (tied with UND) Omaha.

If CC can continue to beat league foes, the Tigers will creep up the PairWise charts.