Air Force

Thank God it’s Friday? Well, the “best day of the week” hasn’t been that for Air Force.

The Falcons are 1-5 on Friday, most recently losing 5-1 to Bentley. Their only Friday win came against Alaska Anchorage, and coach Frank Serratore even called that win lackluster.

It’s hard to isolate what’s causing these struggles, but they must stop soon.

“I’m tired of getting stinkers on Friday and having our backs against the wall,” Serratore said.

Credit to the Falcons, though; they’ve been really good with their backs against the wall. They are 4-0-1 on Saturdays.

This week’s games will be very challenging.

Air Force heads to the East Coast to battle AIC, which has won the AHA three years in a row. The Falcons haven’t beat AIC in Springfield since 2015.

While AIC seems more down than the past few years — the Yellow Jackets are 6-6-2 — they still have loads of talent on the roster.

What better way to break the Friday struggles than by beating a quality team on the road? It’s imperative for the Falcons to put together an inspired performance on Friday, as AIC is not a team you want to face with your back against the wall.

Colorado College

The mood around Colorado College is overwhelmingly positive.

Through four conference games, the Tigers are 2-1-1 with eight points. They sit third in the NCHC standings and have won or tied four of their last six contests.

Most recently, the Tigers went 1-0-1 on the road against a solid Miami (Ohio) team. That followed up a 1-1 weekend against Minnesota Duluth, which was previously ranked.

The signs of growth within the program are imminent, and this weekend, they will try to take the next step. CC hosts No. 4 St. Cloud State this weekend, looking to steal a couple of points.

Despite being picked fourth in the NCHC Preseason Poll, the Huskies have been one of college hockey’s top teams. They’ve won games against ranked foes Denver and Western Michigan and earned sweeps of Wisconsin and Minnesota State.

SCSU also has a few familiar faces — Dominic Basse, Grant Cruikshank and RJ Enga all transferred there from CC in the offseason.

Tigers coach Kristofer Mayotte and junior forward Hunter McKown noted speed as one of the Huskies’ biggest strengths. That makes it necessary for them to not get behind early.

But judging from CC’s recent success and efficiency at home (CC is 4-1-0 at Ed Robson Arena), the Tigers are very capable of stealing some points if they start well enough.