Forty-seven days later, the two sides still haven't been able to work out the numbers.
“I’m proud of this group. Excited to be a part of this group and I love all the guys in there,” were Gabriel Landeskog's parting words on the Zoom call following the Colorado Avalanche's playoff exit.
In spite of the manner and timing of the season finale, the contract buzz seemed outwardly positive. But 28-year-old Landeskog, the team’s captain since he was 19, and ambassador as the franchise went from worst (2016-17) to first (2020-21) in the NHL regular season, is due to become one of the league’s most sought-after free agents at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
After the entry draft ended Saturday, general manager Joe Sakic insisted the sides “still have time.” Days turned to hours without an announcement. NHL Network insider Elliotte Friedman on Tuesday afternoon reported hearing that seven years at $7 million apiece “is on the table, and there are discussions about the possibility of eight years."
Landeskog could, of course, talk to other teams and return.
“We’re hopeful we can come to terms and have them signed to be part of us as well,” Sakic said Saturday.
Also included in that statement was starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who expressed public interest in staying but is due to hit the open market.
If someone else makes the Vezina Trophy finalist the right offer, the Avalanche’s existing options include Pavel Francouz, who had surgery and missed the entire 2020-21 season, and Jonas Johansson, who has 18 starts scattered over two NHL seasons.
If Landeskog leaves, the Avalanche could start shopping for someone to accompany stars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, throw their trust into Andre Burakovsky — who has slid into the spot before with mixed results — or hold auditions.
The Avalanche will also be in the market to fill a few roster spots at a discounted price. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare isn’t expected to be retained. Matt Calvert retired, Ryan Graves was traded and Joonas Donskoi was lost in the expansion draft. Unrestricted free agent Brandon Saad, who spent most of the season on the second line and was the team’s sixth-leading goal-scorer (15), hasn’t re-signed.
“As our top guys are getting more expensive, we're going to have to compliment them with less-expensive guys,” Sakic said.
The team’s longest-tenured player defenseman Erik Johnson could help after missing nearly all of the previous season due to injury. Ideally Sampo Ranta, Alex Newhook, Mikhail Maltsev, Bowen Byram and others on entry-level deals will grow into bigger roles.
“We just don’t want to put too much pressure on them to make the jump if they’re not ready,” Sakic said.
Colorado sent qualifying offers Monday to forward Tyson Jost and defensemen Dennis Gilbert and Conor Timmins and retained their negotiating rights.
The only deal announced Tuesday was one with NHL newcomer the Seattle Kraken. The Avalanche swapped a fourth-round pick in 2023 for 6-foot-5, 233-pound defenseman Kurtis MacDermid.
MacDermid, 27, was Seattle’s expansion draft pick from the L.A. Kings, where he’d spent his entire NHL career. He had two goals and two assists in 28 games with the Kings last season.