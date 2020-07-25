In this situation that strayed so far beyond ordinary, Daniel Bard was happy to find one bit of familiarity.
The first batter he faced after more than seven years away from baseball happened to be one he had seen in the past.
So, the Rockies pitcher put aside the enormity of his return, the oddity of playing in an empty stadium during a pandemic and the importance of the moment — two runners on, his team leading by one — and searched the memory bank on Elvis Andrus.
“You just kind of go right back to that,” Bard said. “How did I get him out before? What has he done against me? And try to execute some pitches.”
Bard executed, coaxing a fly ball to left field from Andrus to end a fifth-inning threat for Colorado. He then pitched another scoreless inning. It was enough to give him the victory as the Rockies won 3-2.
Bard was already one of the feel-good stories in baseball early this shortened season, returning for the first time since April 2013. Now, in his first appearance, he earned his first victory since May 29, 2012 when he outdueled a 29-year-old Justin Verlander.
“I've never seen anything like that. Only in movies, right?” said Rockies starter Jon Gray, who handed off a fifth-inning jam to Bard. “It’s pretty cool to see it in person.”
The Rockies won behind Gray’s solid 4 2/3 innings and another stellar bullpen effort that required escapes from multiple jams. That was aided by a home-run robbing catch in left by Garrett Hampson and a masterful tag on a caught stealing from Trevor Story on a near-errant throw.
The offense capitalized on two Texas errors in the fourth to score a pair of runs and added an insurance run on a David Dahl RBI single in the seventh that proved particularly valuable when Wade Davis gave up a run en route to the save.
But the attention, understandably, went to Bard.
“He said three words to me,” manager Buddy Black said. “That. Was. Fun.”
And that was what allowed all of this to happen, Bard said. It wasn’t mechanics or injury that forced him out of the game but performance anxiety that caused him to lose control of his pitches. The yips is the most common term for the problem.
He put in time studying the mental side of the sports and spent the past two years as a mental skills instructor with the Arizona Diamondbacks. At some point he began listening to the advice he was dispensing. And he was throwing with Diamondbacks players. With pressure off, he was having fun and discovered he still had big-league talent (he threw 99 mph Saturday). So, a comeback was hatched.
He took the mound Saturday and felt the same rush of excitement he remembered, only this time he was able to harness it to his advantage. That energy aided him, but he was able to focus on Andrus and the task at hand.
“It’s the same physical things going on,” he said. “Heart rate’s up, adrenaline’s pumping. But your perspective on what’s going on makes that feeling either a really positive thing where it helps you or a really negative thing where it crushes you.
“It wasn’t something I learned overnight. It’s taken practice. It’s taken intentional work on my part, but hopefully this proves to anyone out there struggling with anything that it can be done and there are avenues out there to work through those hard things.”