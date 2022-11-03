Cooper Tippett can’t pinpoint his favorite part about attending the Colorado College-Air Force hockey game on Oct. 28.
The Tigers and former player Jack Gates invited the 10-year-old — who suffers from MPS IVA — to their Battle for Pikes Peak game at Ed Robson Arena. Between having front-row seats, high fiving players and even visiting the locker room after the game, Tippett got a behind-the-scenes look at the program.
Because of his condition, Tippett is only 3-foot-2, around the usual height of a 3-year-old. But on that night, he felt like the biggest person in the arena.
“It was so much fun,” Tippett said.
Tippett has suffered from MPS IVA for his entire life. It is a rare, inherited condition caused by enzyme deficiencies that cause skeletal abnormalities. This means Tippett will be 3-foot-2 for his entire life.
Every week, Tippett goes to the hospital for enzyme replacement therapy infusions. He has undergone six surgeries and will go through his seventh later in November.
None of that has halted his love for sports.
Tippett is a die-hard Colorado Avalanche fan: His bedroom is decorated with Avalanche gear from sticks, jerseys and pucks.
And despite his condition, he is quite active. Tippett played in a basketball league with several of his close friends last year and frequently plays pick-up hockey, basketball, football and pickleball with his friends and family.
In his free time, Tippett regularly plays sports video games like Madden and even has a YouTube channel, The Buddy Boys, where he creates sports-related content.
He has loved sports for his entire life, but Tippett's love for Colorado College hockey is rather new.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tippett and a couple other patients at his children’s hospital hopped on a Zoom call with Gates and three other CC players. They played various games and talked about sports.
Noticing Tippett’s never-absent smile and knowledge of hockey, the Tiger players took a shine to him. They sent him autographed sticks and jerseys signed by the entire team and invited him to a home game.
This gave Tippett another hockey team to root for in addition to the Avs.
“It’s awesome to see them going out of their way to make him happy,” said Chris Tippett, Cooper’s mother.
Lending a helping hand
Gates played for CC from 2017-2021. During the pandemic — when sports, classes and student life were at a standstill — Gates spent time trying to make a positive impact on those going through hard times.
The Zoom call with Tippett was one of his first volunteer projects, and it inspired him to make an organization out of it. He founded Triumph Together, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children in need interact with their favorite athletes, coaches and teams.
Since then, Triumph Together has helped 40 children across the country connect with their favorite sports figures.
“A lot of athletes want to help but don’t know how, so I’m trying to bridge that gap,” Gates said.
As Gates’ charity has gone nationwide, his friendship with Tippett remained strong.
Gates now lives in Southern California. The Tippett family followed the Avalanche on the road to an Anaheim Ducks game, where they met up with Gates. There, Tippett got to watch warmups from the penalty box and ride the zamboni.
“He’s a big reason why all of this is happening,” Gates said. “All the guys love him.”
Tippett’s condition may prevent him from ever playing sports at a high level. But the opportunities through Triumph Together have made him a part of the game.
“For a young guy to have the empathy and put his heart and soul to connecting his community and getting the resources to brighten days of kids in hospitals is amazing,” Chris Tippett said. “Jack’s foundation is amazing.”
The night of his life
The Battle for Pikes Peak game at Robson marked Tippett’s fourth time watching the Tigers.
This one was unforgettable for several reasons.
In previous years, it was just Cooper and Chris. His sister Campbell and father Brian had missed the previous three games because of Campbell’s travel hockey schedule, but this time, they had no conflicts.
The four of them sat front row in front of the CC student section. Other than “learning some new, colorful words,” Tippett enjoyed the atmosphere and befriending CC students. He even received a puck from a fan sitting near him.
In addition to a fun atmosphere, the Tigers put on a show for Tippett. They defeated Air Force 8-0 and scored four goals in the third period to retain the Pikes Peak Trophy, which CC has held since 2018.
“We were betting on how many goals they could score,” Cooper Tippett said.
The Tigers’ big win wasn’t even the best part for Tippett — that came after the game.
CC players and coaches invited him to the locker room to give a speech. Coach Kristofer Mayotte introduced Tippett to the guys before the 10-year-old gave a speech.
“Good job. Go Tigers!” Tippett shouted to CC’s players and coaches with an ear-to-ear smile on his face.
Chris Tippett added, “I think he was a little bit starstruck.”
His speech was only four words but earned loud applause from the Tigers. Tippett then jogged counter-clockwise around the locker room, high-fiving every player.
It made an already-memorable night for CC hockey even more memorable.
“It’s great for all of us to get some perspective and realize the type of impact we can have on people outside of here,” Mayotte said. “To see the smile on Cooper’s face was really special.”
Breaking barriers
At 10 years old, Tippett’s biggest passion is sports. Between playing them, watching them and creating content about them, pretty much all of his free time — except for when he’s at school — revolves around his favorite sports.
Tippett has already expressed interest in working in sports one day. Announcing, coaching and reporting are three careers Tippett has mentioned as possible interests.
Because of his age, Tippett has plenty of time to further explore these passions. But thanks to his opportunities with Triumph Together, he’s confident that he belongs and that he can be involved in any of these career paths one day.
“I hope it continues to open doors in what he can do in the sport, which might not have been what he imagined,” Chris Tippett said. “ It’s super fun to peek behind the scenes and see we’re not that different; we’re going to be OK.”
Until then, Tippett looks forward to becoming an even bigger fan of CC hockey. The Tippetts know they have an invite to Ed Robson Arena whenever they want it and plan to continue to immerse themselves into Tiger Nation.
“It makes me feel like I’m one of the guys,” Cooper Tippett said.
Senior defenseman Bryan Yoon added, “We’d love to get to as many games as possible. We love having him around.”