On Senior Night, the Air Force Falcons kept “the dream” alive.
The dream is a first-round bye, still possible even though Air Force hadn’t won in nine games (0-7-1). The Falcons’ last victory came Jan. 18 against Niagara.
Bolstered by a late penalty kill, the Falcons broke a tie and beat last-place Mercyhurst 2-1 on Saturday. Marshall Bowery scored with just over 3 minutes left in regulation, burying a rebound from one knee in front of Garrett Metcalf (40 saves).
“There’s no bad college hockey team, but we had a team that was lower in the standings,” senior Brady Tomlak said. “On home ice, with big points on the line, you’ve got to find a way to get it done.”
Alex Schilling made “what might be the ESPN save of the freakin’ year,” according to coach Frank Serratore, early with Ethan Johnson looking at an open net. Schilling swung his stick back, knocked the puck out of midair with the crook of it and pounced on top of the rubber where it fell in the crease.
Freshman defenseman Luke Rowe had a hand in two of the three scoring plays. There was one he shouldn’t have, one he set in motion — and then one more he likely prevented.
He helped set up Bowery’s game-winner. He was the one sitting in the box erroneously when Mercyhurst scored. And he played the puck but tripped up a Laker on a breakaway, possibly preventing a goal and changing the outcome of the game. Air Force emphatically killed off Rowe’s ensuing penalty.
“It was a huge kill,” captain Matt Pulver said, adding that the Falcons didn’t feel any pressure even with all that was going on. “It was massive and I think it ultimately led to us scoring.”
The Falcons had around twice as many shots as the Lakers for the second straight night with little to show for it, but the chances were better.
Ty Pochipinski waited a beat behind the net and then sent a pass to Blake Bride, who put the fourth of his freshman season past Metcalf 7:21 into the second period.
The officials drew the ire of just about everyone not in green when they sent Rowe to the box for checking from behind when he shouldered a Laker off the puck. On the ensuing power play, Justin Cmunt sent a shot through traffic and into the top right corner of the Air Force goal past Schilling (20 saves).
Serratore said the “stand-up” referee later apologized, said it shouldn’t have been a penalty and added he was glad it didn’t affect the outcome.
The fourth line had another strong showing, centered by freshman Bennett Norlin. Pierce Pluemer scored the only regulation goal Friday, and the line was all over the place again the next night.
“We just have that junkyard dog mentality,” one of its wingers, Joe Tyran, said. “That fighting spirit just to never give up.”
Air Force (9-17-6, 9-11-6 Atlantic Hockey) took five of a possible six standings points from the weekend.
Tomlak, Pulver, Tyran, Pluemer, Trevor Stone and injured Erich Jaeger were honored before the game. Tyran said it was an emotional tribute.
“I think we just kind of put it in the back of our minds and put it behind us and went out there and played a great game today,” Pulver said.