Time for the postgame stick salute, the Omaha Mavericks urged the Colorado College bench after the narrowest of narrow finishes. The Tigers stayed huddled, unconvinced.
The Mavericks raised their twigs to no one and headed off the ice.
Colorado College continued to wait for a second determination from the officials as to whether they had just lost 3-2 in the final second of 3-on-3 overtime at The Broadmoor World Arena.
Ben Copeland and Troy Conzo got stuck in the offensive zone and the Mavericks went off on a 2-on-1. The one, Jack Millar, broke up the pass but Tyler Weiss recovered the puck and put it over a sliding Matt Vernon as the horn sounded.
There was no time left on the clock. The final, official number Tuesday night was 0.2 seconds.
“I saw the buzzer go and then it went in,” Copeland, still on the ice, said. “Obviously really confusing.
“I think they made a wrong decision, which is the way it goes, you can’t control it.”
Both teams earned a standings point, but No. 11 Omaha won a game where the play very much favored the Tigers. The hosts dropped their fifth straight game ahead of a road trip to No. 3 North Dakota.
“Lose with I-don’t-know-how-much on the clock. I can’t see it on the video. It says double zeroes three feet before the net,” coach Mike Haviland said, adding the officials said they had another angle.
“You feel bad for the guys. They played extremely hard.”
Bryan Yoon had the best chance of overtime, pressed against Roden with little room to make a move. He made several but met the goaltender’s leg pad.
The teams traded scores in the second and third periods. In the third, Omaha (8-3-1) captain Kevin Conley’s go-ahead goal was canceled out 2:21 later by freshman Logan Will, his third of the season. Will beat Austin Roden (34 saves) cleanly with a quick shot stick side.
Zach Berzolla, who scored to get Colorado College within one on Monday night, had another goal go off his stick. It was of the unwanted variety. Berzolla hustled back to support Chase Foley on a 2-on-1 against and put his stick out to break up the pass but deflected the puck into his own net. Weiss was credited with making it 1-0.
Less than three minutes later, Berzolla handed the puck off to Copeland, who did three-quarters of a lap around the offensive zone before putting a shot over Roden’s goal from the far faceoff circle. Copeland had another goal disallowed Monday but is playing with confidence and remains the Tiger’s hottest scorer.
CC (3-9-2) outshot Omaha 17-5 in the second period and 36-19 overall.
“It’s just disappointing. We were all over them all game,” Copeland said. “Credit to them, they didn’t break.”
The power play came up empty again and has connected once in its past 35 tries.