Colorado College’s losing streak hit nine Saturday night.
Omaha’s Kirby Proctor ripped home an innocent-looking shot from the boards just inside the blue line with 1:01 left in regulation. Soon the Mavericks were celebrating a 3-2 win, a rally and a sweep.
Colorado College has become the punching bag of the West Division. As North Dakota did in January, host Omaha swept the regular-season series against CC. The Tigers have already denied the final team in the division, Denver, that by virtue of a 4-3 win on New Year’s Day — their most recent victory.
It was the second time this season Omaha sent the Tigers (3-12-2) home shaking their heads. Tyler Weiss scored with 0.2 seconds left in overtime Jan. 19.
“This one hurt, for sure,” coach Mike Haviland said. “Just kind of a seeing-eye shot and it finds the back of the net.”
Grant Cruikshank did his part in bailing out the goal-starved Tigers. In his second game back after missing six while recovering from appendix surgery, the CC co-captain scored the first two goals of the game.
“You definitely feel his absence when he’s not there,” linemate Josiah Slavin said. “It’s really good to get him back.”
“I thought we played really well the first half. I think we got back to our game a little bit tonight.”
In between the tallies, Dom Basse (29 saves) slid over to deny a back-door attempt.
For the second straight night, CC took a major penalty in the second period. It was a pivotal kill then and now. Zach Berzolla was shown the gate for a hit to the head. With four-fifths of the major penalty gone, Matt Miller scored off a defending Slavin’s shin pad.
“That’s kind of the bounces we’ve just been dealing with lately,” Slavin said. “Every good team has to go through adversity and so hopefully we’re coming to the end of ours.”
Without Berzolla, CC had one holdover player on defense from last year — sophomore Connor Mayer. Omaha’s Taylor Ward erased the lead midway through the third period.
As they did in a 7-1 victory Friday, the Mavericks submitted extra credit. They had two more goals waved off, one because the referee lost sight of the puck and the other because Basse’s helmet came off on the play.
Junior Bryan Yoon missed just the second game of his career due to what Haviland called an upper-body injury. There’s no timetable for his return.
The Tigers will try to end the skid at Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday.