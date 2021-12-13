The legal wrangling between USA Gymnastics and the hundreds of victims of sexual abuse by former national team doctor Larry Nassar, among others, is over after a $380 million settlement was reached.
The fight for substantive change within the sport's national governing body is just beginning.
A federal bankruptcy court in Indianapolis on Monday approved the agreement between USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the more than 500 victims, ending one aspect of the fallout of the largest sexual abuse scandal in the history of the U.S. Olympic movement.
Over 90% of the victims voted in favor of the tentative settlement reached in September. That agreement called for $425 million in damages, but a modified settlement of $380 million was conditionally approved by the court. More than 300 victims were abused by Nassar, with the remaining victims abused by individuals affiliated with Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics in some capacity.
On Monday, Olympic swimmer and athlete advocate Nancy Hogshead-Makar said she believes the settlement sends a powerful message, one with the teeth needed to help reset a skewed balance of power in the nation’s club and Olympic sports.
“Sports organizations are forever changed; they must now predict, prevent and address athlete abuse, or lose their money and Congressional approval,” said Hogshead-Makar, who brought home three golds and a silver from the 1984 Summer Olympics before switching gears and founding Champion Women, a Florida-based nonprofit advocating for equality and accountability in sports. Her work pushing for legislative changes that would protect athletes from sexual abuse helped lead to the creation of the Safe Sport Authorization Act, signed into law in 2018.
"Twelve years after I first started raising alarm bells about athlete sexual abuse in the Olympic Movement, seven years after USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee first learned their team doctor was sexually abusing athletes, the court battles are finally over,” said Hogshead-Makar.
She said she hopes the settlement will be a game-changer that paves the way for the creation of an “athlete-centric system … that will allow athlete-performances to shine without the pall of abuse hanging palpably over the pool, the court, the mat, the track."
So what is next? Following the settlement, a series of nonmonetary provisions will make the victims stakeholders at USA Gymnastics going forward. The provisions include a dedicated seat on the organization’s Safe Sport Committee, Athlete Health and Wellness Council and board of directors, as well as a thorough look at the culture and practices within USA Gymnastics that allowed abusers like Nassar to run unchecked for years.
“Individually and collectively, survivors have stepped forward with bravery to advocate for enduring change in this sport,” USA Gymnastics President Li Li Leung said in a statement after the settlement was approved. “We are committed to working with them, and with the entire gymnastics community, to ensure that we continue to prioritize the safety, health and wellness of our athletes and community above all else.”
Hogshead-Makar worries that the seeds needed for a true culture shift within USA Gymnastics haven't been planted.
“While we’ve seen some changes, I'm disappointed sports governing bodies don't reiterate the most important rule that addresses the vast majority of harms to athletes, and that is the harm posed by the coach. That is, ‘Coaches shall not have romantic or sexual relationships with the athletes they coach, regardless of age or consent,’” Hogshead-Makar said. “Teaching this one sentence to every 7-year-old would change sport culture, and let everyone know the bright-line rules in sport."
Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians, and a Michigan gym that's a USA Gymnastics member.
He pleaded guilty in federal court to child pornography crimes before pleading guilty in state court to sexually assaulting female gymnasts. He was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison.
Rachael Denhollander, who in the fall of 2016 was the first woman to come forward to detail sexual abuse at the hands of Nassar, said the provisions were a pivotal part of the mediation process.
“It’s not about money, it’s about change," Denhollander told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "It’s about an accurate assessment of what went wrong so that it is safer for the next generation.”
Denhollander has been one of the most outspoken Nassar victims from the outset of the scandal. She said it was important to move past the legal proceedings so women can move forward with their lives and get the help they need.
“The frank reality is the longer this goes on, the more difficult it is for survivors,” she said. “So many of these women, they can’t access medical care without a settlement. We had to balance that reality with the length of time it was taking. We felt it was in the best interest of everyone to accept this settlement ... so that survivors would receive some semblance of justice.”
Denhollander pointed out some of the medical care required is not covered by certain types of insurance. The settlement will ease part of the financial burden.
The settlement comes nearly four years after an emotional sentencing hearing in Michigan in which hundreds of women detailed their experiences with Nassar and the toll it took on their lives.
USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said the organization — which is paying $34 million of its own money and $73 million more from insurers toward the settlement — recognizes its role in “failing to protect these athletes, and we are sorry for the profound hurt they have endured.”
Denhollander described the five-plus years from when she first approached reporters at The Indianapolis Star to Monday as “hellish.”
“It’s been hellish for all of us,” she said. “To have to push for so long for the right things to take place, to have to push for so long to have justice happen ... it should have never taken five years.”
USA Gymnastics filed for bankruptcy in December 2018 in an effort to consolidate the various lawsuits filed against it. The move also forced the Colorado Springs-based USOPC to halt the decertification process it began against USA Gymnastics.
The organization has undergone a massive leadership overhaul in the interim and revamped its health and safety policies. The settlement will allow it to continue as the sport's national governing body, though Denhollander stressed that USA Gymnastics has not gone far enough, which is why the involvement of the victims going forward is so significant.
“We need to see for ourselves what reform is taking place,” she said. “The ability to do that provides a level of accountability that hasn’t been in place up until now.”