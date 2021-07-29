Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.
MEDALISTS
Gold
Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet
Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle
Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg
Silver
Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team
TODAY
Saturday, July 31
Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – Women’s discus (qualifying)
Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC