Tokyo Olympics Taekwondo Zolotic

United States' Anastasija Zolotic celebrates as she holds her country national flag after winning a gold medal for the taekwondo women's 57kg match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 Themba Hadebe - staff, AP

Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.

MEDALISTS

Gold

Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet

Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle

Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg

Silver

Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team

TODAY

Saturday, July 31

Valeria Allman, Longmont (track and field) – Women’s discus (qualifying)

Mason Finley, Chaffee County (track and field) – Men’s discus (finals)           

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – Women’s pool play vs. ROC

