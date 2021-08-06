Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.
LOCAL MEDALISTS
🥇Gold
Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet
Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle
Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg
Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Women's 68kg
🥈 Silver
Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team
Kevin McDowell, Colorado Springs (triathlon) — mixed relay
Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg
____________________________________________________________
🥉 Bronze
Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Chloé Dygert, Lily Williams and Megan Jastrab, Colorado Springs (cycling) – Women's team pursuit
Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer)
Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) - 5,000 meter run
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Friday, Aug. 6
Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, Men’s 5,000-meter run (finals)
Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – TBA, men’s 5,000-meter (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals
Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – TBA, Women’s combined (qualifying)
Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals
Jacarra Winchester, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (medal rounds)
Saturday, Aug. 7
Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 10,000-meter run (finals)
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s sprint (early rounds)
Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run
Sunday, Aug. 8
Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s sprint (finals)
Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds
Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds