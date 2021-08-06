Colorado was represented in the Olympics by 34 athletes. Here we’ll track the schedule for those yet to compete and the medal winners among those who already have wrapped their events in Tokyo.

LOCAL MEDALISTS

🥇Gold

Amber English, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Women’s skeet

Will Shaner, Colorado Springs (shooting) – Men’s 10m air rifle

Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs (taekwondo) – Women’s 57kg

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, Colorado Springs (wrestling)  Women's 68kg

Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer)

🥈 Silver

Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs (shooting) – 10-meter air rifle mixed team

Kevin McDowell, Colorado Springs (triathlon) — mixed relay

Adeline Gray, Denver (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 76 kg

🥉 Bronze

Jennifer Valente, Emma White, Chloé Dygert, Lily Williams and Megan Jastrab, Colorado Springs (cycling)  Women's team pursuit

Lindsey Horan, Golden (soccer)

Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs  (track and field) - 5,000 meter run

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 6

Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs (track and field) – TBA, Men’s 5,000-meter run (finals)

Woody Kincaid, Littleton (track and field) – TBA, men’s 5,000-meter (finals)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals

Brooke Raboutou, Boulder (sport climbing) – TBA, Women’s combined (qualifying)

Samantha Schultz, Littleton (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s semifinals

Jacarra Winchester, Colorado Springs (wrestling) – Women’s freestyle 53 kg (medal rounds)

Saturday, Aug. 7

Elise Cranny, Boulder (track and field) – Women’s 10,000-meter run (finals)

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – Women’s sprint (early rounds)

Amro ElGeziry, Colorado Springs (modern pentathlon) – Swimming, fencing bonus round, riding show jumping, laser run

Sunday, Aug. 8

Maddie Godby, Louisville (cycling) – TBA, women’s sprint (finals)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs (volleyball) – TBA, women’s medal rounds

