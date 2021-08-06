Colorado has sent more than 30 Olympians to compete in this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which kicked off Friday, July 23.
🥇Anastasija Zolotic
Anastasija Zolotic, an 18-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, made history after becoming the the U.S.'s first-ever gold medalists in women's taekwondo. Zolotic moved to Colorado Springs with her family in 2019 to train at the National Center of Excellence off of Garden of the Gods Road, according to the Colorado Springs Olympic City USA Facebook page post. Zolotic was only the fourth American to reach an Olympic taekwondo final and only the second woman.
🥇William Shaner
Colorado Springs' William Shaner also added to the United States’ second-day haul at the Tokyo Games, winning the men’s 10-meter air rifle with an Olympic-record 251.6 points. The 20-year-old who grew up in Rifle, Colo., began shooting at age 8 and won his first international competition at 14. He is the the second-youngest men’s 10-meter air rifle Olympic champion.
🥇Amber English
Cheyenne Mountain High School grad Amber English set an Olympic record in the opening shotgun event, hitting 56 of 60 targets and beating reigning skeet champion Diana Bacosi of Italy by one. English, who graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, is a member of the World Class Athlete Program.
🥈Lucas Kozeniesky
Lucas Kozeniesky of Colorado Springs and his partner, Mary Tucker, combined to win silver in the mixed 10-meter air rifle. Kozeniesky is a two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) who attended N.C. State. At Olympic Trials Part 2 in 2020, Kozeniesky tied a world record and set a rational record, securing another spot on the Olympic Team in the process.
🥈 Kevin McDowell
Kevin McDowell, 28, of Colorado Springs (and Geneva, Ill.),made history and won a silver medal in the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay. It was a dream finish for McDowell, whose triathlon career was disrupted in 2011 by cancer. McDowell attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
🥉 Paul Chelimo
Paul Chelimo took bronze in the 5000-meter race Friday, Aug. 6 with a time of 12:59.05. Chelimo previously won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics at 5000 meters. He was born in Iten, Kenya but gained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and the World Class Athlete Program in 2014.