The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum opened in July 2020 at Vermijo Avenue and Sierra Madre Street on downtown Colorado Springs’ southwest side; the 60,000-square-foot venue was designed as a tribute to the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic movement and its athletes. 

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum will mark the one-year countdown to the 2024 Paris Summer Games with a variety of activities open to the public Wednesday.

The museum's One Year Out Celebration is scheduled 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It will include athlete meet-and-greets, artifact demonstrations and sport interactives.

Alexis Lagan, a 2020 Olympic pistol shooter and 2024 Paris hopeful, is among the athletes expected to be on hand. Attendees can also give curling — a winter sport — a try.

The museum's restaurant, Flame, will be serving French-inspired dishes — including a duxelle fromage burger.

The museum is located at 200 S. Sierra Madre St. in downtown Colorado Springs. 

