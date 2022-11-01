Greg Louganis

Greg Louganis speaks onstage during the "Back on Board: Greg Louganis" panel at the HBO 2015 Summer TCA Tour in 2015 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

 Invision via AP

Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis will appear at the 2022 Olympic Memorabilia Festival this weekend at the City Auditorium.

Louganis, who medaled in three Olympic Games and remains the only male to win gold on the 3-meter springboard and the 10-meter platform in consecutive Games (1984, 1988), will be at the event 3-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10-noon on Sunday. He is scheduled to sign autographs and speak about his own Olympic collection.

Admission is free.

Mayor John Suthers will open the festival on Friday at 9:30 a.m. along with representatives from the U.S. Olympic & and Paralympic Committee Archives, the USOP Museum, the Olympic Collectors Club and the Community Cultural Collective.

Louganis also will be in Colorado Springs later next week, when he is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at Peak Vista's annual Breakfast of Champions fundraiser. Click or tap here for more information.

