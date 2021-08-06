Several athletes from Colorado will be competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo over the next few weeks.

Colorado has sent 35 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics this year. Here's the list: 

Valarie Allman, Longmont - Track and field, discus throw

Allman, once a jumper and sprinter, attended Longmont’s Silver Creek High School, where she was co-valedictorian. She then headed to Stanford where she’s taking a leave of absence from her master’s program. She won World Championship gold in 2019 and this is her first Olympics.

Christopher Blevins, Durango - Cycling, cross-country – mountain bike

Christopher Blevins, front, Ruben Companioni, and Antonio Molina Canet race down Larimer Street during Stage 4, the final stage, of the Colorado Classic in Denver Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Christopher Blevins, front, Ruben Companioni, and Antonio Molina Canet race down Larimer Street during Stage 4, the final stage, of the Colorado Classic in Denver Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

First-time Olympian Blevins, a 2016 graduate of Durango High School, was in a BMX crash at 10 and lost his hearing in his left ear. It wasn’t until 2019 that he decided to focus on mountain biking with an eye on Tokyo 2020.

Hillary Bor, Colorado Springs - Track and Field, 3000m steeplechase

24 Olympians in Rio who've called Colorado home

3. Hillary Bor, 3000m Steeplechase Born in Eldoret, Kenya, Hillary Bor is currently a U.S. Army sergeant serving at Fort Carson.

Born in Eldoret, Kenya, Bor earned American citizenship by joining the Army. He’s a sergeant serving at Fort Carson and a two-time Olympian. His brothers, Emmanuel and Julius, ran at the University of Alabama.

Kendall Chase,  Evergreen - Rowing, four

The Mullen High School graduate was a Sportswomen of Colorado award recipient for her achievements in rowing in 2014 and 2015. Her U.S. Rowing biography states that she’s an LGBTQ+ advocate.

🥉 Paul Chelimo, Colorado Springs - Track and field, 5000m

Rio Olympics Athletics

United States' Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo who crossed the line as second and was later disqualified celebrates with the American flag during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Chelimo took bronze in the 5000-meter race Friday, Aug. 6 with a time of 12:59.05. Chelimo previously won silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics at 5000 meters. He was born in Iten, Kenya but gained U.S. citizenship by joining the U.S. Army and the World Class Athlete Program in 2014.

Emma Coburn, Crested Butte - Track and field, 3000m steeplechase

Rio Olympics Athletics

United States' Emma Coburn celebrates with the U.S. flag after winning the bronze in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase final during the athletics competitions in the Olympic stadium of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Coburn, a four-time All-American at the University of Colorado, is a three-time Olympian and won bronze in Rio. Her steeplechase career began at Crested Butte High School when it was the only available race on a day where she wasn’t already competing.

Valerie Constien, Edwards - Track and field ,3000m steeplechase

Another Colorado graduate, Constien graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2014. She was a four-sport athlete in high school, competing in cross country, track, Nordic skiing, and soccer. These are her first Olympic Games.

Elise Cranny, Boulder - Track and field, 10,000m, 5000m

The Niwot High School graduate is the daughter of competitive triathletes. She won consecutive 4A state cross country titles. This is her first trip to the Olympics.

Colin Duffy, Broomfield - Sport climbing, combined

Mathematical Duffy Climbing Olympics

Colin Duffy competes in the Pan American Championships in Los Angeles in March 2020. Duffy is one of the youngest athletes at the Tokyo Games at 17.

At 17, Duffy is the youngest member of the Colorado-heavy USA Climbing team in the Tokyo Olympics and participating in a new sport. He was 13 when he won his first youth world championships.

Amro Elgeziry, Colorado Springs - Modern pentathlon, individual

SGT Amro Elgeziry_3.jpg

Army Sgt. Amro Elgeziry competes at the 2018 Pentathlon World Cup in Los Angeles.

 

Elgeziry, 33, competed in three Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016) for Egypt. His wife, Isabella Isaksen, and two brothers have competed in the same sport. All three are Olympians. He’s a member of the Army World Class Athlete Program.

🥇 Amber English, Colorado Springs- Shooting, skeet

Tokyo Olympics Shooting

Amber English, of the United States, celebrates taking the gold medal in the women’s skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

English attended Cheyenne Mountain High School and UCCS and is a member of the World Class Athlete Program. She won the gold medal in women's skeet shooting on Monday, July 26, 2021...Read more here. 

Mason Finley, Chaffee CountyTrack and field, Discus throw

US Track Trials Athletics

Mason Finley competes during the menÂ’s discus throw final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Friday, July 8, 2016, in Eugene Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buena Vista High School graduate Finley was 11th in Rio in the discus throw. Finley attended the University of Kansas but graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in theater.

Maddie Godby, Louisville - Cycling, keirin, sprint

The Monarch High School graduate participated in criteriums and road races until a “Learn the Velo” day at the Colorado Springs velodrome led to a change to track sprinting. She was the first American female to be invited to race the prestigious Japanese Keirin School, according to Team USA.

Adeline Gray, Denver - wrestling, freestyle 76kg

World Championships Wrestling

Adeline Maria Gray celebrates after defeating Zhou Qian, of China, during their 75 kilogram women’s freestyle gold-medal match at the wrestling world championships Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Denver native and 2016 Olympian Gray is the only U.S. wrestler, male or female, to have won five senior world titles, according to Team USA. She’s a two-time world bronze medalist (2011, 2013) and a two-time Pan American Games champion (2015, 2018).

Ildar Hafizov, Colorado Springs - Wrestling, Greco-Roman 60kg

Hafizov, born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, previously competed for Uzbekistan in the 2008 Olympics and placed 11th. He’s part of the World Class Athlete Program and a two-time U.S. World Team member (2017, 2019).

G’Angelo Hancock, Fountain - Wrestling, Greco-Roman 97kg

2021 OP: OTT: FINALS Hancock

Finals - GR 97 KG Round 2 G'Angelo Hancock (Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club) celebration with flag ———— (Photo by Tony Rotundo/WrestlersAreWarriors.com)WrestlersAreWarriors.com)

Hancock — then using his first name, Tracy — attended Fountain Fort-Carson but was expelled for fighting, according to the Denver Post. At 16 he was offered a spot in the residency program at the Olympic Training Center and is now making his Olympic debut.

Lindsey Horan, Golden- Soccer 

France Sweden US WWCup Soccer

Lindsey Horan celebrates after scoring Thursday during the Women’s World Cup Group F match against Sweden in Le Havre, France.

Midfielder Horan attended Golden High School, but played club soccer with the Colorado Rush and not for the school. She now plays for Portland Thorns FC.

Erin Huck, Boulder - Cycling, cross-country – mountain bike

Huck will make her Olympic debut at 40. She attended Estes Park High School and University of Colorado. She became the third member of the U.S. team for Tokyo after Chloe Woodruff formally resigned July 1.

Benard Keter, Colorado Springs - Track and field, 3000m steeplechase

Keter, a U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program member, is a first-time Olympian. He was born in Molo, Kenya and attended Texas Tech.

Woody Kincaid, Littleton - Track and field, 10,000m, 5000m

Kincaid won the 10,000-meter run at the Olympic Trials and was third in the 5,000-meter run. He attended Columbine High School, graduating in 2011, and the University of Portland.

🥈 Lucas Kozeniesky, Colorado Springs - Shooting,10m air rifle men

The two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) attended N.C. State. At Olympic Trials Part 2 in 2020, Kozeniesky tied a world record and set a rational record, securing another spot on the Olympic Team in the process. Kozeniesky of Colorado Springs and his partner, Mary Tucker, combined to win silver in the mixed 10-meter air rifle.

Annie Kunz, Denver - Track and field, heptathlon

US Track Trials Athletics (copy)

Annie Kunz reacts after winning the heptathlon Sunday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Wheat Ridge High School and Texas A&M alumna Kunz is making her Olympic debut. Her family is full of track athletes and her father, Terry, was a Super Bowl Champion with the 1976 Oakland Raiders.

Zachary Lokken, Durango - Canoe

Lokken, 27, is a first-time Olympian. He won the U.S. Olympic Team Trials on April 14, then was the lone American to advance to the finals at the International Canoe Federation Canoe Slalom World Cup in Prague, Czech Republic.

🥈 Kevin McDowell, Colorado Springs - Triathlon, individual/mixed relay

McDowell.jpg

UCCS graduate Kevin McDowell, a cancer survivor, will compete in the men’s triathlon and the mixed relay in Tokyo this summer.

In his late teens, McDowell was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and took six months off to complete chemotherapy. He returned to elite competition a year later. McDowell, who attended UCCS, is a seven-time World Cup medalist and has been cancer-free for more than 10 years. He won a silver medal in the Olympic debut of the triathlon mixed relay on Saturday, July 31. 

Cody Melphy, Littleton - Rugby  

The Heritage High School product started playing rugby at 18. He was named to Team USA as an alternate as Ben Pinkelman was forced to withdraw due to a chronic back injury. Melphy can play at any time.

Yul Moldauer, Arvada - gymnastics (artistic) 

APTOPIX US Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Yul Moldauer competes in the floor exercise during the men's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis.

Moldauer, who attended Golden High School, enjoyed a decorated career at Oklahoma. He was the 2017 U.S. national all-around champion and the 2017 World bronze medalist on floor exercise.

Jordyn Poulter,  Aurora - Volleyball 

The Eaglecrest High School player and All-American at Illinois is a first-time Olympian. Her younger sister Lorrin plays the same sport at the University of Denver.

Brooke Raboutou, Boulder - Sport climbing, combined

Raboutou is the daughter of former climbing world cup champions Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou and Didier Raboutou. She’s trained with Olympic teammate Duffy.

Summer Rappaport, Thornton - Triathlon, mixed relay/individual

Rappaport was on the swimming and cross-country teams at Villanova. After college, she joined the USA Triathlon Collegiate Recruitment Program and started competing as an elite triathlete in 2014.

Samantha Achterberg Schultz, Littleton - Pentathlon, individual

Schultz, of Chatfield Senior High School, is a member of the World Class Athlete Program. She took gold in the women’s pentathlon relay and silver in the individual competition at the 2019 Pan American Games.

🥇 William Shaner, Colorado Springs - Shooting, 10m air rifle

Tokyo Olympics Shooting Shaner

William Shaner, of Colorado Springs, holds his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Shaner started in shooting sports when he was 9 years old and is a first-time Olympian. He won the gold medal in the men’s 10-meter air rifle on Sunday, July 25, 2021...Read more here.

Jessica Thoennes,  Denver - Rowing, eight

A multi-sport athlete at Mountain Vista High School, Thoennes started rowing at the University of Washington. She won silver in the women’s eight at the 2017 World Rowing Under-23 Championships.

Haleigh Washington,  Colorado Springs - Volleyball 

061621-tr-volleyball1

Haleigh Washington, a club player for Monument-based Colorado Juniors, recently made the Women’s Olympic volleyball team that will compete in next month’s Tokyo Games.

The Doherty High School grad was the 2013 Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year and a two-time Colorado Gatorade High School Player of the Year. It will be Washington’s first Olympic Games.

Jacarra Winchester, Colorado Springs -Wrestling, freestyle 53kg

U.S. Olympic Training Center resident athlete Winchester won the U.S. Open title in 2018 and 2019, and was a world champion in 2019.

🥇 Anastasija Zolotic, Colorado Springs, Taekwondo, women 57kg

Tokyo Olympics Taekwondo

United States's Anastasija Zolotic holds her gold medal during a ceremony for the taekwondo women's 57kg at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Colorado Springs' Anastasija Zolotic won the United States’ first gold medal in women’s taekwondo by beating Russian athlete Tatiana Minina 25-17 on Sunday to claim the featherweight division title on Sunday, July 26, 2021...Read more here.

Load comments