Olympic champion and hall of fame figure skater Brian Boitano didn't mince words in response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to withhold medals from competitions involving 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who recently tested positive for a banned substance.
"It's egregious. It's a terrible error," he said. "Everybody works a lifetime to get on the medal stand and for them to not be able to experience getting the medal that they earned and they worked their life for is terrible. It shouldn't be happening."
The figure skating legend was on hand to speak to media Thursday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum in a preview of a culinary event hosted by the Olympic skater turned chef to be held on Friday.
The ruling from the IOC denied American figure skaters the silver medals they won in the team competition. Boitano noted that for some of the athletes on that team who couldn't medal in an individual event, that was their only chance at the podium.
"I am so sorry for the athletes that have to go through this, he said. It was the wrong decision from the IOC and changes have to be made."
Boitano, who won a gold medal at the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary and won two world championships, said there are some things about the Olympics that never change. Even as a spectator, he still feels the anticipation of watching competition and getting that feeling he knows athletes feel as they get ready.
"It doesn't matter if they're doing a long jump or they're curling or they're ice skating," Boitano said. "There is just sort of a shared body that athletes have that they can sort of get in there and they know when someone's struggling, [when] someone's feeling good it's like you can tell, it's almost like a sixth sense."
Boitano also shared his thoughts on the mental pressure facing Olympians.
Simone Biles captured headlines last year after dropping out of the team gymnastics competition as well as several individual events. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin has struggled during these Olympic games, failing to finish in three races. The decorated Colorado skier failed to capture an individual medal at the Beijing games.
Thursday, Shiffrin took to social media to share some of the vitriol she has received for her struggles. "Choker", "Can't handle the pressure", "Narcissist" and "Dumb Blonde" are examples of the criticisms she said she received.
Boitano acknowledged that even though Olympians are groomed to deal with increasing layers of pressure that comes with being an athlete and representing one's country, it often ends up being too much.
"It's really interesting the mental aspect of being in the Olympics," he said. "Part of being a champion and most of it is being able to handle the mental load that it takes."