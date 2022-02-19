Colorado sent more athletes to the 2022 Winter Olympics than any other state. With the games now almost complete, here's how the athletes did:
Aaron Blunck — Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born in Crested Butte and lives in Denver
Blunck finished in seventh after a scary fall on his last run. He was able to get up on his own and leave the course on his own power.
Karen Chen — Figure Skating (singles)
Colorado Connection: Trains and lives in Colorado Springs
Chen is leaving China with a silver medal after helping the U.S. to their best finish in the team event. As an individual, she almost got through her short program without a glaring mistake, but fell on her final jump, a triple loop. She struggled in her free skate and finished 17th overall.
Chris Corning — Snowboard (slopestyle and big air)
Colorado Connection: Born in Silverthorne and lives in Vail
Corning didn't medal in either of his events, but still made history — he was the first snowboarder to land a backside quad cork 1800 (four flips and five spins) at the Olympics. He finished seventh overall in that competition, and sixth in slopestyle.
Mick Dierdorff — Snowboard Cross
Colorado Connection: Lives in Steamboat Springs
Result: Dierdorff made it through the first round cleanly, but fell halfway through the quarterfinals and did not advance.
Hanna Faulhaber — Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born in Basalt
Faulhaber, just 17 years old, finished sixth. She briefly held the top score, earning a 85.25 on her first run, which would end up being her best score of the night.
Alex Ferreira — Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born in Aspen and resides there
Ferreira took the bronze, joining teammate David Wise on the podium.
Taylor Fletcher — Nordic Combined
Colorado Connection: Born in Steamboat Springs
In the team event, Fletcher put together the fasted leg of any competitor. The U.S. team finished sixth, and Fletcher individually took 24th in the normal hill and 23rd in the large hill.
Lucas Foster — Snowboard (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born in Telluride and still lives there
Foster took 17th place and did not advance to the finals after a scary crash on his second qualifications run. He was able to walk away uninjured.
Brandon Frazier — Figure Skating (pairs)
Colorado Connection: Trains in Colorado Springs
Frazier and his partner Alexa Knierim finished in seventh, giving the U.S. two top 10 finishes in the pairs skating competition.
Stacy Gaskill — Snowboard Cross
Colorado Connection: Born in Denver and lives in Golden
Gaskill put together a solid competition, making it to the small final, where she would finish third.
Red Gerard — Snowboard (slopestyle and big air)
Colorado Connection: Lives in Silverthorne
Gerard wasn't able to defend his slopestyle gold medal from 2018, but did put together two top-five finishes, taking fourth in slopestyle and fifth in big air.
Taylor Gold — Snowboard (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born and resides in Steamboat
Gold, in his second Olympics, took fifth in the men's halfpipe.
Jasper Good — Nordic Combined
Colorado Connection: Born in Steamboat Springs
Good raced in both the large hill/10km and the team large hill/4x5km, placing 34th and sixth respectively.
Nicole Hensley — Ice Hockey
Colorado Connection: Nichole was born in Littleton and lives in Lakewood.
Hensley and the U.S. Women's hockey team dominated pool play, only losing to Canada. They breezed through the early rounds of the tournament, but fell again to Canada in the gold medal game, earning the silver.
Birk Irving — Freestyle Skiing (halfpipe)
Colorado Connection: Born in Englewood and lives in Winter Park.
In his first Olympics, Irving took fifth place, battling against stiff winds to put together a strong run.
Hagen Kearney — Snowboard Cross
Colorado Connection: Lives in Telluride
Kearney made it to the 1/8 final, where he finished third in his heat and did not advance to the next round.
Alexa Knierim — Figure Skating (pairs)
Colorado Connection: Trains and lives in Colorado Springs
Knierim and partner Brandon Frazier placed seventh in the pairs competition.
Nina O’Brien — Alpine Skiing
Colorado Connection: Lives in Denver
O'Brein's Olympics ended in heartbreak during her first event after she had to be removed from the giant slalom course on a stretcher. She was alert and responsive but did suffer a fractured tibia that required surgery.
River Radamus — Alpine Skiing
Colorado Connection: Born in Steamboat Springs and lives in Edwards
Radamus competed in the men's super-G and giant slalom, finishing 15th and fourth respectively. He'll take part in the mixed team competition, the final alpine skiing event of the Olympics.
Mikaela Shiffrin — Alpine Skiing
Colorado Connection: Born in Vail and lives in Edwards
These Olympics didn't go as planned for Shiffrin, who missed a gate and did not finish three out of five of her races. She has one more to go in the mixed team competition.
Nick Shore — Ice Hockey
Colorado Connection: Born in Denver and played for the University of Denver hockey team
The U.S. men's hockey team were stunned in the quarterfinals by Slovakia, who eliminated them from the tournament after the U.S. went 0-for-5 in the shootout.
Hailey Swirbul — Cross Country Skiing
Colorado Connection: Born in Grand Junction
Swirbul raced in two individual events, taking 40th in the 15km skiathlon and 32nd in the 10km classic. She has helped the U.S. team race to a sixth place finish in the 4x5km relay.
Meghan Tierney — Snowboard Cross
Colorado Connection: Lives in Eagle.
Tierney, in her second Olympics, placed third in her quarterfinal, failing to advance to the next round.
Dylan Walczyk — Freestyle Skiing (moguls)
Colorado Connection: Lives in Summit County
Walczyk placed 16th in the men's moguls. He had a strong first qualifying run, receiving the last automatic spot into the final. His final run was clean, and he was able to increase the difficulty of his jumps.
Cody Winters — Snowboard (parallel giant slalom)
Colorado Connection: Born in Steamboat Springs and still lives there
Winters made it through the qualifying run in the men's parallel giant slalom but did not get past the elimination round. He finished 29th, the highest by an American in the event.
Vincent Zhou — Figure Skating (singles)
Colorado Connection: Trains and lives in Colorado Springs
Zhou helped the U.S. team win silver in the team competition, but then tested positive for COVID-19 and was not able to compete in the men's event.