The equestrienne shot on a ritzy New Jersey farm was identified by sources as national medalist Lauren Kanarek, as charges were announced against the former U.S. Olympian who owns the sprawl.
Kanarek, 38, was blasted two times at close range by 2008 dressage Olympian Michael Barisone on Wednesday afternoon in an attack that left her clinging to life, authorities and sources said.
The attack — said by sources to have been precipitated by a bitter landowner-tenant dispute — took place around 2:15 p.m. on the 53-acre Hawthorne Farm in rural Morris County, where the alleged shooter runs the Barisone Dressage training facility.