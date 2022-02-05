Downtown Colorado Springs celebrated the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with Downtown Winter Fest in the outdoor plaza of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum Saturday.

Celebrating Olympic City USA, the Olympic and Paralympic games and Team USA, Winter Fest featured a beer garden, live music, food trucks and multiple sports and cultural demonstrations where attendees could ride a stationary bike, try out a rowing machine or even a mini-rink to ice skate. The event was highlighted by appearances and interviews with Olympians and Paralympians including Vonetta Flowers, an Olympic gold medalist in bobsled; McKenna Geer, a Paralympic bronze medalist in shooting; John Register, a Paralympic silver medalist in track and field; and Peggy Fleming, an Olympic gold medalist in figure skating, to name a few.

People were also invited to tour the museum, which holds the iconic Chartreuse outfit Fleming wore during the 1968 Olympic Games in Grenoble, France, where she won the gold medal.

"She was just fantastic," attendee Janice Nash, who met Fleming, said. "To see a skating legend and all the other people they have coming in here is really awesome."

Winter Fest began in 2012 with the London Games as the Olympic Downtown Celebration, said Molly Sharples, marketing director for The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, the event management company behind Winter Fest. There has been a celebration every Olympic and Paralympic year. 2022 marks the first year the event was held as a solo act at the museum, which opened in July 2020. There were no summer games that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 the event was held in conjunction with the sesquicentennial celebration of Colorado Springs.

Winter Fest strives to have some representation of the host country at the event. In that vein, this year's even featured a Tai Chi sword demonstration from Aikido Tang Soo Do, as a well as a cultural performance from Christina Yeh Dance Studios.

"It's just really great to see some new performers, some new performances and bring the community together through culture," Sharples said.

The event began at 11 a.m. and ran through 5 p.m. Sharples said she expected anywhere between 5,000 and 7,500 people came through the event.

As the day went on temperatures dipped, but that didn't stop the fun. Soul School, a band out of Denver, played hits such as Pharrell's "Happy," Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and Cameo's "Word Up."

Winter Fest concluded with an interview with Register, Fleming and Flowers. When Fleming and Flowers were asked what advice they would give to young athletes, the two brought a message extolling the value of hard work.

"I wanted to show off at every practice," Fleming said. "It was a competition every time I went on the ice and I wanted my coach to like me the best."

Geer, who works part-time at the museum, echoed that sentiment.

"I think the biggest thing [the museum] highlights is that every journey is important whether or not you make the podium, whether or not you finish the way that you wanted to. Because it's not just that end result. It's the four, five, six, seven, eight-plus years that you put into getting here," she said.