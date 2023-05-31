USA Boxing on Wednesday received a substantial financial gift from a Rocky Mountain region-based nonprofit that supports education, sports and youth development programs.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels upon his death in 2000, has provided more than $1 billion in grants, scholarships and endowments since its inception.

Daniels Fund leadership joined USA Boxing representatives and a host of supporters at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center on Wednesday to celebrate the gift and discuss what it means for the athletes preparing to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Games in Paris.

The donation is the kind of thing that Daniels would have loved, according to fund president and CEO Hanna Skandera.

“We believe that sports are still a game-changer for young people, all the way through to adulthood,” said Skandera, a former high school and collegiate athlete. “They can provide upward mobility and teach teamwork, perseverance and good sportsmanship — things you can’t get everywhere. Bill Daniels believed in that.”

Boxing is a sport that was near and dear to Daniels’ heart, Skandera said. He was a two-time New Mexico Golden Gloves champion and a lifelong fan of the “sweet science.” Daniels also sponsored several amateur boxing teams and professional boxers as part of his philanthropic efforts, officials said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to champion these athletes who have put in the time, celebrate their success, and give them a great opportunity to continue to move forward,” Skandera said. “Bill would be thrilled.”

The grant will support the more than 50,000 athletes and coaches involved with USA Boxing, and help bolster youth and junior-level boxing camps, according to Mike McTee, executive director of USA Boxing.

“The funding that we’re receiving from the Daniels Fund and from the USOPC will help that pipeline to afford junior programs and youth programs to give young athletes something to strive for,” McTee said. “This is a great day for USA Boxing.”

Boxing is about much more than just learning to throw (and avoid) punches, McTee said. For many young athletes, the sport instills values that will serve them far beyond their athletic careers.

“They might not end up being professional boxers. But they’re going to learn to be a good citizen,” he said. “They’re going to learn respect, self-confidence and delayed gratification.”

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said the Daniels Fund has been one of the most generous benefactors in American amateur sports.

“The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movement is privately funded in this country,” Hirshland said. “The dollars to support Team USA come from generous individuals and organizations alike, and the Daniels Fund sits at the top of that pecking order.”

Olympic hopeful Jajaira Gonzalez said the Daniels Fund’s generosity will help eliminate financial barriers for youngsters who dream of one day representing their country in the boxing ring.

“This is an amazing gift,” said Gonzalez, who has been boxing since she was 8 years old. “It’s not only going to help current athletes, but it will help the younger ones who will come after us.”

Amir Anderson, who started boxing at age 7 to protect himself from bullies, said boxing has changed his life.

“(The gift from the Daniels Fund) warms my heart,” Anderson said. “Boxing was a game changer for me, and now it can be a game changer for other young people.”

The Daniels Fund has granted more than $2.65 million to Team USA since 2004, and Skandera said she is optimistic that the partnership will continue to flourish for years to come.

“We’re excited about the future of USA Boxing,” she said. “So all I can say is, let’s go get ‘em in Paris!”