River Radamus from Edwards recorded his best international finish, but fell just short of the podium in the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Radamus placed fourth, fighting the rough conditions and recovering from what could have been a costly mistake halfway through his second run.
Finishing one spot down from the medal places hurt.
“It’s tough to swallow right now but I know in my heart that I did everything I could to prepare for today,” Radamus, who had his hair designed like a tiger print, told the Associated Press. "I could’ve hoped for more, but I’m really proud of my work today and all season and I’ll take pride in my result.”
In the women's skeleton, Katie Uhlaender finished in sixth place. It was the second-highest Olympic finish for the Breckenridge resident, who was competing in her fifth games.
Upcoming schedule (all time MT)
- Chris Corning and Red Gerard, who both have Silverthorne connections, compete in the men's big air qualifying, beginning at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
- Nicole Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team takes on Finland in the semifinals at 6:10 a.m. Monday. The winner advances to the gold medal game.