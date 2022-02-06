Karen Chen, who trains in Colorado Springs, stumbled through her first event of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Chen, competing in the team event, finished fifth after under-rotating a jump and falling on a triple early in her program. Despite the mistakes, she was able to keep the United States in medal contention heading into the final day of the event. She will skate in the long program part of the team competition on Sunday as well.

Nicole Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team beat Switzerland 8-0. They are undefeated so far and face their toughest challenge yet in Canada on Monday night.

Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):

- Mikaela Shiffrin kicks off her anticipated Olympic program with the women's giant slalom. on Sunday. The first run is at 7:15 p.m. and the second is at 10:45 p.m. Nina O’Brien, who lives in Denver, will also compete in the event.

- Chris Corning and Red Gerard, both from Silverthorne, will compete in the men’s slopestyle qualifier. The first run is at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by the second at 10:30 p.m.

-The figure skating team competition continues at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, with Chen competing in the women's free skate and Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, who both train in Colorado Springs, skating in the pairs free skate.

-River Radamus, the alpine skier from Steamboat Springs, will race in the men's downhill at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The race was supposed to take place a day prior, but was postponed due to strong winds.