Dylan Walczyk's Olympic debut is complete.
The 28 year old who grew up in Summit County placed 16th in the men's moguls. He had a strong first qualifying run on Feb. 3, receiving the last automatic spot into the final. His final run on Feb. 5 was clean, and he was able to increase the difficulty of his jumps.
Hailey Swirbul, a cross country skier from Grand Junction, got her first out of the way in the Women’s 7.5km+7.5km skiathlon. She placed 40th, and will race next on Tuesday in the Women’s spring free qualification.
Nicole Hensley and the U.S. Women's hockey team continued to roll, beating ROC 5-0. They take on Switzerland on Sunday.
Upcoming schedule (all times listed are MT):
- River Radamus, the alpine skier from Steamboat Springs, races in the men's downhill at 8 p.m. on Saturday
- Hensley and her teammates face off against Switzerland at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday