Mikaela Shiffrin has turned her mentality from medals to executing her races to the best of her ability.
In the women's downhill, an event she had never competed before at the Olympic level and hasn't raced in three months, Shiffrin finished 18th. After not finishing her first two races of the Games, Shiffrin has now put together two solid races with one more to go.
Red Gerard and his teammate Chris Corning finished fifth and seventh respectively in the men's big air. Taylor Fletcher, another Steamboat native, finished 23rd in the Individual Large Hill (10km). And Karen Chen sits in 13th place after the ladies short program, with the free skate coming on Thursday.