Colorado Springs resident and U.S. Army veteran Melissa Stockwell was the flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Stockwell is a 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist in triathlon, as well as a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal recipient. She lives in Colorado Springs with her husband, two kids and her dog.
The opening ceremony was televised from 5-8 a.m. Tuesday on NBC-SN and re-airs from 5-8 p.m.
Wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki, a two-time Paralympic medalist, is the other flag bearer chosen by a vote of U.S. athletes.
“I am so honored and humbled to be chosen by my peers as one of the flag bearers for Team USA,” Stockwell said on a USOPC website. “As a veteran, carrying the American flag and representing my sport (triathlon), my country, my Paralympic family and my team — that is an incredible honor.”