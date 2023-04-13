The United State Olympic and Paralympic Committee had its ears wide open in 2018 when the local cycling community partnered with the group to help get a permanent roof over the Velodrome, housed on the grounds of Memorial Park.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the public's access was taken away, following similar guidelines of other community venues, with the goal of limiting exposure to the virus.

Now, three years after the pandemic, as the world has gotten back to "normal," the cycling community says its voice has been falling on deaf ears and it has been robbed of a chance for a return to normalcy.

Even before the pandemic, the community's hours at the velodrome were already decreased.

Diane Percy, a local champion rider and Jim Morris, a youth coach of champions, including his own children, led a group of cyclists at the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services public meeting on Thursday. They urged the board to intervene and help their cause against the power of the USOPC.

The arena used to host all kinds of riders, from inexperienced to youth riders, and all the way up to top-class, champion riders like Percy and the Olympic and Paralympic teams. Even the USOPC site's page for the Velodrome still displays events like training and races, though neither is currently happening.

An allotment for the community, when the permanent roofing structure was up for debate, was set at 1,200 hours of access each year. That number has since dropped to 160, and access has been restricted to two days a week and only for sections of the year, rather than year-round access — the availability only serving the top riders, and still disallowing the involvement of inexperienced and youth riders.

While the lease agreement between the USOPC and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department doesn't state a required amount of hours available to the public, the 1,200-hour mark was used as a selling point to have the roof built on the structure in 2018. The only part of the lease that hints at access is an agreement to provide "community access."

Without those hours, the cycling community has shrunk.

"We've had friends who used to cycle sell their gear and give up because they don't think we'll ever have the same access again," Morris said. "I started with a team of four kids, three of which were my own, and built it to 16 kids who went on to win championships."

Among those children is Jim's daughter, Stephanie Lawrence. She is a five-time national champion and saw her biggest growth on the Velodrome's track — even making a permanent mark with the remnants still on it from a fall she took as a kid.

Her start was accelerated by the Velodrome because it finally allowed her to ride alone in a safe area of just cyclists, instead of with adults and cars nearby on busy public roads.

During the meeting, board member Greg Thornton said that talks are active in re-opening more hours to the public, but it's a sentiment the cycling group has heard for three years.

Another board member cited the arena's closure in 2022 due to snow damage, as well as continued recovery from the pandemic as reasons the hours are still limited — though the USOPC still has unfettered access when needed. The problem is that the needs have decreased with the USOPC moving the Olympic team's training to a Velodrome in Los Angeles outside of a few local camps each year. And yet, even the increased possibility of access has never materialized.

Concerns voiced by the USOPC include staffing concerns. Before access began to dissipate, the cyclists often volunteered their own time to help run the facility when it was open for public time. If for no other reason than to keep the sport growing.

When the USOPC isn't using the facility, it sits empty according to the group. The time it's spent without riders outweighs the amount of time it's actually used.

"This is all for the development of the sport," Percy said. "The kids used to watch adults and get to learn from them. Even people in their 20s and 30s were getting to learn and become a part of it."

Morris stated his own youth team, which he had grown to 16 members, has disappeared completely without access to a Velodrome within a 1,000-mile radius of Colorado Springs.

The closest facilities are in Houston, Los Angeles and St. Louis. A non-covered Velodrome used to be in Boulder but shut down in 2019 after a new buyer came forward with demolition plans.

A small step forward was made on Thursday, though.

An unsolicited statement came from Daniel Bowan who serves on the board after the cyclists' three-minute allotment for community members to speak. He encouraged the board to put the topic on their agenda for a future meeting, rather than just limiting the group to three minutes. It would also allow for more dialogue, as well as questions to be answered from both sides.

As it stands, top-level cyclists have access to the Velodrome two days a week from May to September. Even then, the group stated fees for access have "skyrocketed" and continue to hold back even experienced riders.

The group is pushing for more access, and despite empty claims from the USOPC and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services of increases soon, has not given up.

If they do, the sport they love may continue to fizzle out completely. Without community access, the future of the sport is hard to see.