The opening ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics haven't taken place yet, but two Olympians with Colorado ties have already begun competing in Beijing.
Dylan Walczyk, a freestyle skier who lives in Summit County, and Nicole Hensley, a member of the women's hockey team from Littleton, both got started in their respective events on Feb. 3.
Walczyk placed 10th in the men's moguls qualifying round, earning the last spot in the finals on Feb. 5.
Hensley and the U.S. women's hockey team, the reigning Olympic champions, took care of business in their first game. They beat Finland 5-2, rallying after veteran Brianna Decker was injured in the opening period.
Colorado Olympics to watch on Friday:
- Brandon Frazier competes in the figure skating pairs short program at 4:30 MT