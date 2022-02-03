As it did for the Summer Olympics, when it held fan festivals and brought in guests like Mary Lou Retton and the 1984 women’s gymnastics team, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum has special events on tap over the next few weeks to coincide with the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.
The events kick off with Downtown Winter Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The action from Beijing will be featured on a jumbotron, live music will be featured and it will feature sports and cultural demonstrations.
SPORTS TO TRY
If only all laundry could be so fun.
Among the sports available to try at the museum during the upcoming Winter Games will be a hockey demo with a twist – guests will try to deposit slap shots into a front-load dryer.
This will take place on the plaza of the museum, which opened in downtown Colorado Springs in 2020.
Another demonstration added specifically for the Winter Olympics will be a hands-on curling exhibit. The 32-foot synthetic curling rink in the atrium with four stones will provide a chance to try the precision sport.
Other interactives on permanent display in the museum’s athletic training gallery include running on a 30-meter track, alpine skiing, archery, goalball, skeleton and sled hockey.
ARTIFACTS
An Olympic gold medal and Olympic torch from the 2002 Salt Lake City Games will be on display, along with a curling broom, on special display for what the museum is calling a “hands-on experience.”
This is in addition to roughly 500 physical artifacts on display, including the scoreboard from the 1980 Winter Games that displayed the final score when the United States defeated the Soviet Union in hockey.
ATHLETE APPEARANCES
Times and athlete appearances are subject to change. Follow usopm.org/events/ for changes.
Downtown Celebration, Feb. 5
Ben Agosto
The 2006 Olympic silver medalist along with partner Tanith Belbin in ice dancing, Agosto and Belbin qualified again in 2010 and placed fourth.
Chris Coleman
A member of the U.S. bobsled team in 1992 and 1994, Coleman continues to work with the Olympic movement as an as athlete marketer at the USOPC.
Peggy Fleming
The 1968 gold medalist in ladies’ singles freeskating, launching her to international fame and announcing the American return in the sport following a 1961 plane crash that claimed the lives of the entire U.S. team as it traveled to the world championships in Prague, Fleming also attended Cheyenne Mountain High School and is a Colorado College graduate.
Vonetta Flowers
In winning gold in the 2002 Olympics as a member of the two-woman bobsled team, the former sprinter and long jumper at the University of Alabama-Birmingham became the first black athlete to take gold in the winter games.
John Register
Register was training as part of the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program with sights set on the 1996 Atlanta Games as a hurdler when he suffered an accident in training and lost his left leg to amputation. He has since competed in two Paralympic Games in swimming and as a silver medalist in the long jump. He later founded the USOPC Paralympic Military Program.
Kara Winger
A javelin thrower who qualified for U.S. Olympic teams in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020, Winger holds the American record in the event with a distance of 66.67 meters.
Autograph sessions
Hunter Kemper
Feb. 4 (Time TBA)
A four-time Olympic triathlete (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012), Kemper first made a name nationally when he appeared at 13 in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd. He later became the longest-standing resident at the Colorado Springs-based Olympic training center.
Stephen Kirk
Feb. 6, 1-3 p.m.
Kirk competed for Team USA in handball in the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. The 1984 team, which went 1-4-1 in pool play and was outscored by one goal, was the most successful American men’s team in Olympic play at the time.
Alexis Lagan
Feb. 12, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
A 2020 Olympic qualifier in pistol shooting, Lagan placed 16th in 10-meter air pistol mixed team, 18th in 25-meter pistol and 38th in 10-meter air pistol.
Dennis Van Valkenburgh
Feb. 19, 1-2 p.m.
Van Valkenburgh was a student at East Carolina when he qualified for the 1964 games and placed eighth in the 1,000-meter canoe sprint.
Ticketed dinner event
Brian Boitano
Feb. 18, 5-8:30 p.m.
The 1988 gold medalist in figure skating and renowned chef will be the VIP host for the event and be available for a meet and greet.