The third edition of the Colorado Classic will showcase Olympic medalists, world champions and the two previous winners of the road cycling race. It also will feature a decidedly more international feel as five teams from outside of the U.S. plan to compete in the women’s-only event.
Organizers this week released the preliminary roster of riders, and the list is stacked with talent.
Katie Hall is slated to return with hopes of successfully defending her 2018 title, and she will come to the Rockies in the midst of another strong season. The U.S. National Team cyclist finished runner-up at the Tour of California in May and seventh at this month’s Giro Rosa in Italy.
Canadian Sara Poidevin, who won the inaugural event in 2017 that included a stage in Colorado Springs, also is scheduled to be part of an elite field that boasts athletes from Mexico, Colombia, Russia, France, Finland and several other countries.
The race begins Aug. 22 in Steamboat Springs before moving to Avon and Golden. The overall winner will be crowned Aug. 25 after the final stage in Denver.
“This is the deepest field and certainly the field with the most international riders,” race director and Monument resident Sean Petty said in a news release. “There are riders who have major international results and accolades behind their names.”
Those names and accolades include: Colorado Springs resident Jenn Valente, a multiple world champion and Olympic silver medalist; Italian Tatiana Guderzo, a world champion and Olympic bronze medalist; American Chloe Dygert-Owen, a multiple world champion and Olympic silver medalist; Allison Beveridge, an Olympic bronze medalist and Canadian national champion; Omer Shapira, a three-time Israeli national champ; and Anet Barrera, reigning Mexican national champion.
Valente, a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, will be joined on the roads by several who live and train on the Front Range.
Erica Clevenger, who rides for Sho-Air Twenty20, moved to Lakewood a year ago to attend Colorado School of Mines. Shortly after arriving, she found herself racing in the Colorado Classic for the second time. And she found herself struggling at altitude again.
Twelve months later, Clevenger believes she’s much better prepared for the challenges that come at high elevations. Training rides up Mount Evans and Lookout Mountain have helped to refine her approach.
“Training at altitude is super beneficial,” she said. “I’m definitely way more comfortable (this year). Part of it is knowing what your limits are at elevation and knowing how to exert yourself.”
Another part of it is knowing the terrain. Clevenger plans to visit Avon in the coming days to do some recon on the steep climb that awaits cyclists in Stage 2. And when it comes to Stage 3 in Golden, home of Mines, she couldn’t be more familiar with the streets that will make up the fast course.
“To be able to race here, around people I know, where I live now, is especially cool for me,” Clevenger said. “It’s kind of funny to come to school and not have anyone really know what I do. Now they will be able to see.”