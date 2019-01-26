To Aaron Brooks, it was a no-brainer.
Despite being heavily recruited by all the top wrestling colleges in the nation, he chose a more ambitious path.
He decided to train in Colorado Springs.
And this move has paid dividends. His latest accomplishment: He won the men's freestyle 174-pound title with ease on the final day of the 21st Dave Schultz Memorial International at the Olympic Training Center. He cruised by a pin in the semifinals and a 13-0 technical win over New York Athletic Club's Nathan Jackson in the title match.
Brooks is still considered a junior wrestler but he competed with senior-level talent at the tournament Saturday.
"It was a dominating performance," Team USA's freestyle development coach Kevin Jackson said. "He's still a junior-level athlete with two more years to compete for a junior world championship. But he's competing and dominating at the senior level. I'm really excited for him and happy for him for the way he's competed."
The coach would know Olympic-caliber talent, considering he's a 1992 Olympic gold medalist himself. To train under coaches like Jackson was a big reason why Brooks, a Maryland native, pushed back his college plans for a year.
At 18, Brooks knows what he wants. Unsurprisingly, that is to become an Olympic champion.
He's a three-time Fargo, N.D., national champion who made national wrestling news by announcing two years ago that he'd enter the developmental program at the Olympic Center in Colorado Springs after he graduated from high school. At the time, he was the nation's top-ranked 182-pounder who won the Cadet World Championships in Greece. (He also made the junior world finals the past two years.)
All the top schools wanted him: Michigan, Iowa State, Arizona State and so on.
But he chose Olympic training first. He started training here in April. Eventually, he decided to wrestle with Penn State. He starts that chapter of his life this summer, when he enrolls in classes there.
Most observers believe he did the right thing.
"I was still very young," Brooks said about his college decision. "I wanted to come and mature and get used to being on my own. Get some top training with the best coaches in the world, the best trainers in the world."
He was 17 when he moved to Colorado Springs. He admitted he got a little homesick at first, but that feeling ultimately went away while he was being coached by the world's best.
"This is the best training we can get," he said.