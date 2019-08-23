AVON • The Colorado Classic is only halfway over, but American Chloe Dygert-Owen essentially put the finishing touches on her overall victory Friday with a second straight stage win in the four-day cycling race.
Dygert-Owen, who rides for Sho-Air Twenty20, topped the day's brutal climb inches behind Brodie Chapman but passed the Australian quickly on the technical descent and pulled away to win easily.
The Olympic silver medalist remains in great form coming off two gold medals this month at the Pan American Games. And, barring catastrophe during the last two stages — flat routes that don't offer great opportunities for her competitors to cut into the time gap — she will add another title to her resume Sunday afternoon.
Chapman finished runner-up on the day and moved into second overall. Israeli national champion Omer Shapira took third on the stage.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs student Jenn Valente added to the incredible day for Sho-Air Twenty20, making her late effort in the sprint lap pay off to the tune of nearly $5,000. Valente has enjoyed plenty of success in the Colorado Classic. The Olympic silver medalist and three-time world champion won the inaugural stage in Colorado Springs in 2017 and also finished first in Stage 3 last year in Denver.
The riders now move to the Front Range. Saturday’s stage is the longest at 63.7 miles, with seven laps around Golden. Sunday’s finale is 52.8 miles in Denver.