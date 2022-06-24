Being an Olympian has never been just about medals.
As the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony commenced Friday, the true reach of the athletes in the class was on display.
Mia Hamm, a three-time Olympic medalist, was a leading advocate for women's equality in sports and laid the groundwork for the latest announcement of equal pay for both men's and women's soccer players in the U.S.
Lindsey Vonn, also a three-time medalist, set up a foundation to advocate for women's placement in sports and present scholarship opportunities for underprivileged communities.
Trischa Zorn-Hudson, the most decorated Paralympic athlete in U.S. history with 55 medals, including 41 gold, taught special needs students for years before transitioning to being an advocate for veterans looking to overcome their disabilities in sports.
Being an Olympian is many things, not the least of which is setting forth a new platform for the next generation.
"As athletes, we have beliefs and ideas of how to make the world a better place," Hamm said. "What you're seeing is that many federations (around the world) follow suit. If we truly believe we're pioneers, I want (the United States) to lead from the front."
Across the class, athletes were part of transitions in the world, made in no small part by their efforts to reach out past athletic events.
In her early coaching days, the late Pat Summit, also an inductee of the 2022 class thanks to her efforts on the court and off, was responsible for everything.
She drove the bus to games, taped ankles, and even washed uniforms, on top of coaching and handling the day-to-day management responsibilities.
Her son, Tyler, was front row for many of the strides Summit was able to enact for women's sports, including her work in Title IX efforts for equality across men's and women's sports.
"It's hard for my generation to even fathom what my mom and others did," Tyler Summit said. "I think my mom would be so proud of the impact it's had."
There's still much work to be done, but as the groups shuffled through the corridors of the Olympic and Paralympic Museum, there was a unity in thought.
Giving younger children the ability to see someone like themselves in the Olympics is merely a small chunk of the impact the class has sought to make in the sports world.
Paralympians and Olympians alike were inducted together — another step forward in creating equality in sports.
All the medals and now a place in the Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame are important. They're only a small part of being part of the U.S. team, though — moving the world forward is just as important.