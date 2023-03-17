Switchbacks fans will see plenty of old faces Saturday in their club's home opener.

Hartford Athletic comes to town with four former Switchbacks on its roster in midfielders Andre Lewis and Beverly Makangila, defender Triston Hodge and forward Elvis Amoh.

But it's the new faces clad in black and cyan who will garner the adoration of Colorado Springs' fandom as the team looks to win its second game of 2023.

New defender Markhus Duke Lacroix secured a wild win for the Switchbacks in their season opener Wednesday with a go-ahead goal in the 93rd minute against El Paso Locomotive FC.

Despite losing their top three goal scorers from a season ago, the Switchbacks looked just as sharp on offense Wednesday as they did in 2022. Midfielder Jairo Henriquez scored in the first two minutes of play.

On Saturday, Colorado Springs will face one of the leading scorers from last season in Amoh. The Ghanaian forward netted 13 goals for the Switchbacks a year ago.

Hartford will be looking for its first win of 2023 on Saturday as the Athletic lost its season opener 5-3 against Monterey Bay FC. Forward Prince Saydee scored two of the three goals. The third went to defender Kaveh Rad.

Lacroix and Henriquez lead Colorado Springs in goals with one apiece. Forwards Deshane Beckford and Maalique Foster lead in assists also with one each.

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m.