Talk about making an entrance. The Colorado Avalanche burst onto the scene in a way that has become even more remarkable now that the team has seen how the rest of the NHL world lives.
The Avs played 39 playoff games in their first two years in Colorado after moving from Quebec.
Monday’s first-round opener will mark the franchise’s 38th playoff game in the past 10 years.
They won the Stanley Cup in their first season in Denver and did it again five years later. They advanced to the conference finals six times in the first seven years in the state.
They haven’t been back to the conference finals since. They didn’t win any playoff series from 2008 through 2018.
The past two years were more encouraging, if still disappointing. In 2018-19 they won twice in Calgary to upset the Flames in the first round but fell 3-2 in Game 7 in San Jose with a chance to advance to the conference finals.
In 2019-20 they went to the NHL bubble for the delayed playoffs and again won in lopsided fashion in the first round against Arizona. This time the effort to recover from a 3-1 deficit in the second round fell just short with an overtime loss in Game 7 to the Dallas Stars.
They were the No. 8 seed in those 2019 playoffs when they lost in Game 7. They were the No. 2 seed in 2020 when they lost in overtime in Game 7.
This year they’ll enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
The trajectory suggests a return to where the Avs started in Colorado, and that’s what they’ve been trying to do all along.
AVS PLAYOFF HISTORY
2019-20 | Second round (beat Arizona Coyotes 4-1, lost to Dallas Stars 4-3)
2018-19 | Second round (beat Calgary Flames 4-1, lost to San Jose Sharks 4-3)
2017-18 | First round (lost to Nashville Predators 4-2)
2013-14 | First round (lost to Minnesota Wild 4-3)
2009-10 | First round (lost to San Jose Sharks 4-2)
2007-08 | Second round (beat Minnesota Wild 4-2, lost to Detroit Red Wings 4-0)
2005-06 | Second round (beat Dallas Stars 4-1, lost to Anaheim Ducks 4-0)
2003-04 | Second round (beat Dallas Stars 4-1, lost to San Jose Sharks 4-2)
2002-03 | First round (lost to Minnesota Wild 4-3)
2001-02 | Conference finals (beat Los Angeles Kings 4-3, beat San Jose Sharks 4-3, lost to Detroit Red Wings 4-3)
2000-01 | Won Stanley Cup finals (beat Vancouver Canucks 4-0, beat Los Angeles Kings 4-3, beat St. Louis Blues 4-1, beat New Jersey Devils 4-3)
1999-00 | Conference finals (beat Phoenix Coyotes 4-1, beat Detroit Red Wings 4-1, lost to Dallas Stars 4-3)
1998-99 | Conference finals (beat San Jose Sharks 4-2, beat Detroit Red Wings 4-2, lost to Dallas Stars 4-3)
1997-98 | First round (lost to Edmonton Oilers 4-3)
1996-97 | Conference finals (beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-2, beat Edmonton Oilers 4-1, lost to Detroit Red Wings 4-2)
1995-96 | Won Stanley Cup finals (beat Vancouver Canucks 4-2, beat Chicago Blackhawks 4-2, beat Detroit Red Wings 4-2, beat Florida Panthers 4-0)