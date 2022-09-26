Air Force players used to frequently refer to a ketchup bottle analogy, and perhaps more than any individual comparison that’s what best suits receiver David Cormier.
Cormier, a senior receiver scored his first touchdown on Sept. 16 at Wyoming, using his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to shield his defender as he went up for the 9-yard score.
Last week he used his speed, outrunning the Nevada secondary and catching a perfectly placed deep ball from backup quarterback Ben Brittain en route to an 80-yard touchdown.
“It was nice to show my speed a little bit,” Cormier said. “It was fun.”
And just like Falcons defenders used to describe their approach to turnovers – keep pounding and sooner or later it will pour in abundance, just like a ketchup bottle – there’s reason to believe Cormier’s production can start to increase now that the precedent has been set.
“Coach is calling my number and we’re seeing things on the field, knowing that we can take advantage of it,” Cormier said following the 48-20 victory over Nevada on Friday night.
“We’re just going to keep working, keep establishing the run and when my number gets called I’ll be there to make that play.”
This could end up being a situation like Brandon Lewis had last season. Lewis hauled in his first-career touchdown reception, from 92 yards, in a win at Colorado State on Nov. 13 – in Game 9 of his senior season. In the next three games he scored on receiving touchdowns of 64 and 61 yards and added a touchdown run of 41 yards. He ended up in an NFL training camp on the strength of that finish.
But there we go again with the comparisons.
The Gazette wrote during Cormier’s first month of practice as a freshman in 2018 that he looked the part of the heir apparent to Jalen Robinette, the Falcons’ all-time leader in receiving yardage (2,697 yards) who had graduated a few months before Cormier’s arrival at the prep school. Cormier and Robinette are the same size, had basketball backgrounds, and Cormier had shown a knack at the prep school and in early practices for going up to high-point balls in his routes, utilizing that frame to gain an edge on defenders in a way that had been Robinette’s strength.
“He’s got a ways to go, but he’s got talent,” offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said of Cormier in 2018. “He’s a big body and moves around well and he’s got good ball skills. But he’s still learning. He’s got to get there.”
Getting there has taken a while. Cormier didn’t play as a freshman, was ineligible as a sophomore, left during the height of COVID-19 in the fall of 2020, then caught just five passes last year in part because of the emergence of Lewis.
As a blocker, Cormier felt he came into his own last year and knew that would be something he could offer this season in an impactful way regardless of how many passes were thrown his way.
So, no, with seven career catches as he nears the midpoint of his senior year, Cormier isn’t the next Robinette (who had 120 catches in his career). And his skill set is much different from the 5-9, 175-pound Lewis.
But Cormier, simply as himself, is looking like a formidable challenge to Air Force opponents, as Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo knows.
“He’s impressive, we know he is – we tried to recruit him,” Niumatalolo said. “We lost him to Air Force. We would like to have had him; very physical, can run.”
The Air Force-Navy games have seen plenty of big plays in the passing game. One of Robinette’s best game came against the Midshipmen as he caught 5 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in 2016 – the last time the Falcons secured the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
Sorry, there’s another Robinette mention. Old habits die hard. But at least now, when it comes to Cormier, that kind of production is no longer just a hypothetical. After all, the ketchup is out of the bottle.