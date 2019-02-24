Colin Marquez once logged about a dozen miles on foot per day, dropping 40 pounds as he canvased rural Georgia on a Mormon mission following his high school graduation.
The weight lost on his church mission has come back for the 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive guard, who is now 24 years old, making him the gray beard for the Air Force football team. But he still feeds off the motivation he gained from the experience that also took him through Tennessee and Arkansas.
He heard stories of others on missions who decided over the course of the two years to alter their previous plans. For him, it was the opposite.
“It solidified the idea that I wanted to come here (to the academy),” Marquez said, noting the appeal of a “set future” after graduation. “You see a lot of different lifestyles and see the ones you want to mimic, and the ones you don’t necessarily want to mimic. I saw that type of lifestyle that I wanted coming from this place.
“And I was really excited to play football again.”
So far removed from football was Marquez during those two years after leaving his home in Mesa, Ariz., that he couldn’t even visit a gym. Not all missions include that stipulation, but his did.
So he and roommates worked out by jumping around to P90X workout videos in their apartment.
“We drew a lot of complaints from our downstairs neighbors,” he said.
Marquez, who hopes to attend pilot training after graduation and make a career out of flying, is no longer encumbered by any such workout restrictions. And in the upcoming season, his path to consistent playing time might also shed the obstacles it faced last year when he split time in a rotation at the two guard positions.
As Air Force enters its second week of spring football, he’s lining up in practice at the right guard spot vacated by offensive line mainstay Griffin Landrum.
“I don’t think you can ever say anyone has a spot,” Marquez said. “We’ve got a young, excited team and I think everybody is gunning for a spot right now.”
Marquez played in 11 of Air Force’s 12 games last year, starting three of the first five games and then coming in off the bench. Coach Troy Calhoun estimated he played about 350 of the team’s 882 offensive snaps.
“Very dependable,” Calhoun said.
“Played a lot of football for us. I think his best role is as a guard. Understands what we’re doing offensively well enough to be a left guard and a right guard. Does need to develop a little more punch now that he’s played to get a little more push at the point of attack. But really solid, mature.”
As in his life, Marquez can draw upon past long treks on foot to know what he’d like to achieve this year in football.
Over the final three games last year, the Falcons averaged 334 rushing yards per game. Of that total, 637 were gained by fullbacks right up the middle.
Marquez wants more of that.
“We loved running the fullback last year, it was a lot of fun,” Marquez said. “Especially at the end of the year when we were just driving Cole Fagan down the field. Nothing better than that. We have a lot of guys who love doing that, too, just putting their hand in the dirt and blowing someone up.
“That’s an exciting thing to have.”