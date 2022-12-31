One day after Colorado College had serious offensive firepower, the Tigers’ offense stalled on Saturday.
The Tigers fell 2-1 in overtime against Princeton a day after the teams combined for nine goals in CC’s 7-2 win. Neither team scored in the first 44 minutes of game time, as each team scored in the third period and Princeton tallied the game-winner in overtime.
Princeton’s win clinched a series split and snapped CC’s three-game winning streak.
“I thought we were arrogant right from the start,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing in the country. If you’re arrogant, it’s not going to go well.”
A night after scoring five goals in the first two periods, CC didn’t have many chances early on. The Tigers mustered only three shots in the first period and didn’t score in either of the first two periods.
“They did what any team does when you lose,” Mayotte said. “You come out and get after it.”
Colorado College’s offensive woes didn’t just come when it was 5-on-5. The Tigers similarly couldn’t get chances on the power play.
CC finished the game 0-for-8 on the power play, recording just two shots on goal with a man advantage.
Between losing faceoffs, struggling to win 50-50s and never getting any puck luck, the Tigers squandered 16 minutes of man-up hockey.
“We just didn’t handle pressure well,” Mayotte said. “That’s the arrogance.”
Thankfully for CC, the Tigers played well on the other side of the ice. Goalie Matt Vernon stymied all 19 of Princeton’s first shots before Nick Carabin broke the scoreless stalemate and gave Princeton the lead in the third period.
CC had a response several minutes later, as Jack Millar scored to even it at 1-1. Neither team scored in the final nine minutes of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
Both teams had chances in overtime, and the Tigers’ strategy was to fire at the net, even from far out. That cost them, though, as Stanley Cooley lost the puck toward the back of CC’s attacking zone, and Princeton’s Adam Robbins took it on a breakaway and scored the game-winning goal.
“It’s a tough way to lose a hockey game, that’s for sure,” Mayotte said.
Despite earning the loss, Vernon played well. The senior netminder made 24 saves while allowing two goals.
“I thought he played well,” Mayotte said. “There were a couple scrambles in the second period where I thought he found a way to keep the puck out of the net. He controlled rebounds, and I thought our guys did a good job around them.”
Before Saturday, the Tigers had won four of their past five games and three in a row. The loss drops them below .500 (9-10-1) before seven conference series in a row to end the regular season.
All in all, CC has grown significantly in 2022, already matching the win total from last year.
Even so, Mayotte hopes Saturday’s loss — in the Tigers’ last game of the calendar year — sticks with them.
“This was a huge opportunity for us, and we just didn’t execute. Don’t get on your phones and look for someone to tell you it’s OK. Don’t get on social media and look for that instant gratification.
“Let it hurt. It’s supposed to hurt when it doesn’t go your way. We have to feel it and get better because of it.”