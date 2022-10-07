Nothing could stop Colorado College Friday evening — not even an unwanted visitor on the ice.
CC defeated Alaska-Anchorage 6-2 after one of the strangest half-hour delays you’ll ever see at a college hockey game.
With four minutes left in the first period, an unidentified individual — who appeared to be protesting — found his way onto the ice, where he slowly skated for three minutes before security guards took him down. Teams cleared the benches and sat in their locker room for 30 minutes due to the protester.
Though an unconventional stoppage, Colorado College’s players and coaches weren’t distracted.
“There are different things that go on and different situations, and a lot of what we talk about is being prepared and focusing on the job,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “I give both teams tremendous credit for sticking to it and focusing on the ice.”
Because of the intermission-like length of the break, teams didn’t take a full intermission between the first and second periods.
The teams were tied 0-0 at the moment of disruption, but once they returned, it was an offensive frenzy.
And the Seawolves responded well to the changed format, scoring 12 seconds into the second period.
But it was all Tigers for the rest of the period. They scored four unanswered goals to put the game out of reach.
A few minutes after UAA scored, freshman Noah Laba netted a shorthanded goal to even it up. That goal — CC’s first shorthanded goal since 2021 — proved to be an offensive spark.
“It was huge,” Mayotte said. “We were pretty tight. Just getting that, it allowed us to get our feet back under us. When Laba has it in an area, he knows what to do with it.”
After that, Hunter McKown, Stanley Cooley and Gleb Veremyev each scored a goal to make it 4-1 at the end of the second period. It was the Tigers' first time scoring four goals in a period since Jan. 7, when they did it against Miami.
McKown notched his second goal in the third period, and Nicklas Andrews scored CC’s final goal.
“Once we got clicking there, we were definitely firing,” McKown said.
UAA scored once more as well on a power play to make the final score 6-2.
If Mayotte has any complaint about his team’s season-opening performance, it was the defense. CC committed seven penalties and allowed 36 shots on goal.
Even though it’s early in the season, the coach hoped that side of the ice would put together a better showing.
“That’s not an excuse,” Mayotte said. “Our ability to end plays in our D-zone wasn’t good enough. We have to watch the film and watch what was going on and why there was so much confusion.”
Colorado College will look to start 2-0 Saturday when the Tigers rematch Alaska-Anchorage at 6 p.m.
“We felt good in practice leading up to it, and we’re looking to continue firing,” McKown said.