A classic Colorado runner with new-school tendencies and an admittedly bad Coloradan, albeit in reform, won the 2020 Pikes Peak Marathon on Sunday.
Seth DeMoor, a 35-year-old from Englewood, is the type of runner people can expect to find in Colorado. He grew up in Buena Vista watching his dad, Joe, race on Pikes Peak in the ‘90s and has a video blog dedicated to his trail running with nearly 100,000 subscribers. After finishing second in the 2019 Ascent — the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — DeMoor decided to enter his first Pikes Peak Marathon and won the race in 3 hours, 36 minutes and 31 seconds, a record for the 35-39 age group.
“I’ve always wanted to do the marathon. This is my first one for Pikes Peak,” DeMoor said. “I’ve done the Ascent, I think, three or four times, and it turned out to work out well because of the Ascent being canceled, and the marathon was on. So that was good.”
Brittany Charboneau, of Denver, has some Colorado credibility to gain, though her 4:25:21 finish to win in the women’s race should help her cause.
“So, I’m a native Coloradan, and I came here ... I’ve never been to Pikes Peak. Never,” she said.
“I have been the world’s worst Coloradan up until the last year and a half because I was never on trails, like (I) wanted no part of trails because I just was like afraid of nature and I didn’t like the mountains. I just started getting into trail (running) last year.”
Though they both took Barr Trail from Manitou Springs through the forest and up to the summit, DeMoor and Charboneau took different paths to victory.
DeMoor owned a six-minute lead when he turned around just shy of the under-construction summit house and held off David Sinclair (Truckee, Calif.) on the descent, winning by less than two minutes.
“I’m an uphill runner. Not as good on the downhill,” he said. “So David almost caught me.”
Boulder’s Andy Wacker was third in 3:44:58.
Charboneau trailed Allie McLaughlin by roughly 40 seconds at the turnaround and made her pass in the final five miles of the descent.
“(McLaughlin) went out hard,” Charboneau said. “Like she just crushed it, and I was like ‘nope, there’s no way I can keep up with her.’”
McLaughlin, an Air Academy High School graduate, reportedly took a spill on the downhill (she had bloody knees) and finished third. Golden’s Ashley Brasovan was second, nearly 10 minutes behind Charboneau. Sunday’s win helped Charboneau start her trail racing career with three wins in as many races. Road races were her first discipline. She placed 13th in the Olympic marathon trials this spring where she hardly has to worry about wildlife.
“When I started doing some trails, we were on the local trails in Denver and there’s rattlesnakes like crazy, so that was a big one. Then, I’m terrified of mountain lions; I’m terrified of bears and I’m also like afraid of marmots,” Charboneau said. “Like in the FKT (fastest known time event) a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were like big cats or something, but they were just marmots.”
She said she listens to podcasts and music to put her at ease on the trails. Should she need any additional advice, she now has a fellow Pikes Peak Marathon winner as a possible resource.
“I have a daily running vlog on YouTube, so if anyone wants to go watch the race footage, they can go watch that,” DeMoor said, noting he’s hoping for a spike in views and subscribers after the win.
Former Palmer Ridge runner making a name for himself on Pikes Peak
Kieran Nay, a 2018 graduate of Palmer Ridge High School, entered his first Pikes Peak Marathon with lofty expectations Sunday.
Top five would’ve been an ideal outcome, top 10 and faster than four hours was the more realistic goal, but he settled for 15th and a 4:17:01 finish after some lingering wildfire smoke cause him some problems.
“Honestly, it felt better above tree line than it did below tree line,” the Western Colorado University student said. “You just couldn’t take the deep breaths.”
Nay, 21, started his college career on NCAA-sanctioned cross country and track and field teams but gave up his spot to tackle the trails.
“I left so I could go get my ass kicked in races like this,” he joked afterward.
While it may not have been the finish he dreamed of, it wasn’t without positives. He was third among runners under 25.
“I’ve got a lot of training time to make up on some of these guys who are finishing ahead of me,” Nay said. “It’s good to keep that perspective, and I’ll definitely be back next year, for sure.”
Brittany Charboneau wins the women’s marathon. As expected, no records broken today. @CSGazetteSports @gazettepreps pic.twitter.com/URTfjiQmJu— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 23, 2020
DeMoor (white shirt) watches Andy Whacker finish third in the marathon. DeMoor is the 2020 Pikes Peak Marathon winner (still working on getting an official time). @CSGazetteSports @csgazette pic.twitter.com/wG7iCemkGJ— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 23, 2020
Seth DeMoor (@SethJamesDeMoor) is first to the summit in a little over 2 hours, 10 minutes. @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/7x1h4HiMqc— Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) August 23, 2020
FULL RESULTS
Pos Age S Name City Time
1. 35 M Seth DeMoor Englewood 3:36:31
2. 28 M David Sinclair Truckee 3:38:20
3. 31 M Andy Wacker Boulder 3:44:58
4. 23 M Tayte Pollmann Bna Vsta 3:52:00
5. 29 M Chris Gering Santa Fe 3:54:56
6. 26 M Darren Thomas Stmboat 3:56:20
7. 22 M Jeshurun Small Golden 3:56:42
8. 25 M Andrew Wise Denver 4:01:49
9. 29 M John Herrick Boulder 4:02:12
10. 38 M Dean Abel Wdlnd Prk 4:03:58
11. 29 M Craig Hunt Flagstaff 4:12:47
12. 25 M Seth Ruhling Chatnooga 4:14:47
13. 39 M David Glennon Boulder 4:15:52
14. 30 M Dan Feeney Boulder 4:16:20
15. 21 M Kieran Nay Monument 4:17:01
16. 32 M Ryan Mulnick Taos 4:20:49
17. 41 M Michael Oliva Superior 4:24:00
18. 32 F Brittny Chrbnu Denver 4:25:21
19. 34 M Scott Spillman Morrison 4:26:32
20. 40 M Jeffrey Schuler Boulder 4:31:12
21. 29 F Ashley Brasvn Golden 4:34:17
22. 28 M Auston Sterling Manitou S. 4:34:51
23. 29 F Allie McLghlin CO Springs 4:38:12
24. 27 M Mark Schnbrgr CO Springs 4:43:57
25. 31 F Kristina Mscrns CO Springs 4:48:28
26. 31 M Jeff Rome Ridgway 4:49:09
27. 44 M Nathan Moody Los Alamos 4:50:48
28. 23 M Ashton Grissom Lone Tree 4:50:56
29. 33 M Arnaud Enjlbrt New York 4:51:23
30. 26 M Carl R Nelson Denver 4:56:55
31. 31 F Emily J Fischer CO Springs 4:57:15
32. 27 M Zachary Russell Athens 4:58:29
33. 52 M Brett Wilson CO Springs 4:58:53
34. 28 F Sarah Guhl CO Springs 4:59:44
35. 37 M Matt Chrabot Lafayette 5:01:28
36. 36 F Jessie Young Aspen 5:03:18
37. 44 M Cody Cook CO Springs 5:03:22
38. 54 M David Havlick CO Springs 5:03:59
39. 37 M Cody Jones Pac. Grove 5:04:02
40. 43 M Eric Hallam CO Springs 5:07:51
41. 26 M Connor Nichols Denver 5:08:33
42. 36 M Michael Martin CO Springs 5:11:39
43. 28 M Chad Bengtson San Marcos 5:12:10
44. 37 F Lauren Puretz CO Springs 5:12:46
45. 42 F JoAnna Mslski Lone Tree 5:16:50
46. 42 M David Philipps CO Springs 5:17:25
47. 33 M Brian Folts Englewood 5:17:53
48. 37 M Paul Hagan Petoskey 5:18:15
49. 40 M Nathan Jrwski Milwaukee 5:19:54
50. 30 M Alex Libin CO Springs 5:19:59
51. 19 M Zachary Marien USAFA 5:20:18
52. 43 M Scott Shirola CO Springs 5:20:43
53. 40 M Anthony Steno Trvrse Cty 5:22:28
54. 29 M Donal Finegan Golden 5:23:04
55. 31 M Marcus Mlnari CO Springs 5:24:10
56. 33 M Chris Eddy CO Springs 5:24:58
57. 37 M Scott Voorhees Fort Collins 5:25:33
58. 47 M Douglas Wckert Monument 5:26:15
59. 51 M George Forbes Bailey 5:26:24
60. 33 M Jonathan Cstrjn Snta Brbra 5:27:49
61. 31 M Ed Moak New York 5:28:11
62. 27 M Mallory Mloney Sequim 5:29:00
63. 28 M William Burke Denver 5:31:47
64. 34 M Stephen Gnoza Boulder 5:31:58
65. 34 F Monica Folts Englewood 5:32:05
66. 40 M Chad Hldrbaum CO Springs 5:33:28
67. 43 M Max Fulton Wht Rdge 5:33:41
68. 38 M Jason Russ CO Springs 5:34:06
69. 51 M Mike Teger CO Springs 5:35:16
70. 31 M Kevin Morgan Wstmnster 5:35:53
71. 20 M Paul Nicknish Englewood 5:36:49
72. 25 M Peter Tonsits CO Springs 5:36:57
73. 38 M Robert Johnson Brooklyn 5:37:15
74. 51 M Don Solberg CO Springs 5:37:20
75. 33 M Travis Stewart Phildlphia 5:37:46
76. 35 F Natascha Lnrdo CO Springs 5:38:02
77. 36 M Nick Leuck Evergreen 5:38:27
78. 34 M Scott Callahan CO Springs 5:39:34
79. 37 M Ryan Hewitt CO Springs 5:40:37
80. 45 M Michael Owngs CO Springs 5:41:17
81. 39 M Walt Jedzejec Chicago 5:42:07
82. 38 M Marshall Prsctt CO Springs 5:42:14
83. 53 M David Kuritar CO Springs 5:43:25
84. 48 F Tania Lorbetske Wdlnd Prk 5:43:31
85. 46 M Yuhui Zheng Wilton 5:44:42
86. 36 F Brenna Bray Boulder 5:45:02
87. 26 M Ian Hildebrandt Denver 5:45:38
88. 33 M Kenny Smith Denver 5:47:25
89. 41 M Dejan Popovic Northglenn 5:47:43
90. 33 F Kelly Luck Boulder 5:48:00
90. 45 M Joost Schreve Boulder 5:48:00
92. 26 M Lance Parker Waitsfield 5:48:45
93. 28 F Estelle Rchrdsn Boulder 5:49:41
94. 35 F Sara Striegel CO Springs 5:50:04
95. 45 M Chris Baker Denver 5:50:07
96. 30 M Tyler Nero CO Springs 5:50:12
97. 31 M David Brroughs Manitou S. 5:51:29
98. 43 M Rocky Harris CO Springs 5:52:18
99. 39 M Ronald LaPoint Maize 5:54:01
100. 23 F Carly Wilborn Durango 5:54:32
101. 49 M John A Prater Superior 5:55:27
102. 36 M Matt Roberts Helena 5:55:49
103. 53 M Patrick McGrth CO Springs 5:55:56
104. 26 M William Boyce Avon 5:56:18
105. 48 M Martin Zastera Lawrence 5:56:29
106. 28 M Max Ware Denver 5:57:10
107. 37 F Cori Wroten CO Springs 5:58:21
108. 39 M Jeff Janos CO Springs 5:58:42
109. 24 F Lauren Rowell CO Springs 5:58:54
110. 37 M Eric London Stillwater 5:59:20
111. 34 M Mark Thieme CO Springs 5:59:51
112. 59 M Dan Turk Fort Collins 5:59:59
113. 30 F Maria Alvarez Naucalpan 6:00:21
114. 44 M John Witmer Estes Park 6:00:29
115. 38 M Michael Keaton CO Springs 6:00:32
116. 45 M Jon Teisher Old CO City 6:00:37
117. 38 M John S Mohr CO Springs 6:00:46
118. 51 M Bohumil Stuka CO Springs 6:01:54
119. 30 M Matt Trbovich Boulder 6:01:57
120. 35 M Dave LeVeque Denver 6:01:59
121. 46 M Shane Landrum Nesbit 6:02:02
122. 37 M Timothy Stinsn Olney 6:02:15
123. 34 M Daniel Crespo CO Springs 6:02:29
124. 29 M Michael Hffmn Fort Smith 6:02:42
125. 43 F Amy Clauss CO Springs 6:02:47
126. 43 M Ryan Sdrbrg Montezuma 6:02:54
127. 38 M Travis Jewell Cairo 6:02:59
128. 33 M Connor Frgsn Littleton 6:04:33
129. 32 F Robyn Mayer Denver 6:06:12
130. 17 M Hunter Drmnd Wdlnd Prk 6:06:29
131. 43 M Ron L Snedaker CO Springs 6:06:34
132. 25 F Madleine Grffn Denver 6:06:40
133. 37 M Raymond Camp Aurora 6:07:06
134. 46 M Caleb Torres Mesa 6:07:22
135. 35 M Steven Bacon Parker 6:08:19
136. 32 M Carson Rickey San Fran. 6:09:32
137. 33 M Joe Fugate CO Springs 6:10:18
138. 39 M Trevor Smith Winfield 6:10:47
139. 32 M William Wtkins Denver 6:11:19
140. 38 M Luke Sigle St. College 6:11:31
141. 34 M Shaun Higgins Denver 6:11:51
142. 42 M Justin Liddle Fort Collins 6:12:42
143. 38 M Nicholas Martin Seattle 6:13:05
144. 51 M Scott Blake Bluffdale 6:14:35
145. 38 F Meaghan Jnngs Arvada 6:15:16
146. 27 F Abbie Yellen CO Springs 6:15:22
147. 25 M Tyler Holderby CO Springs 6:15:31
148. 52 F Elizabeth Clflin Morrison 6:15:53
149. 30 M Jeff A Schaefer CO Springs 6:16:09
150. 32 M Alec Saslow CO Springs 6:16:19
151. 38 M Douglas Taber Durham 6:17:45
152. 54 M Michael Jhnstn CO Springs 6:17:49
153. 32 M Victor Vitkov Boulder 6:18:10
154. 32 M Corey Snyder Inkster 6:18:47
154. 48 F Gina Harcrow Monument 6:18:47
156. 56 M Jose Amador Peyton 6:19:08
157. 35 M Andrew White Wdlnd Prk 6:20:12
158. 38 M Tyler Anderson Ann Arbor 6:20:24
159. 63 M Richard King CO Springs 6:20:25
160. 36 M Chris Hanlon Manitou S. 6:21:45
161. 46 M Vernon Chpmn Englewood 6:21:54
162. 46 M Nick Tustison Corona 6:22:14
163. 47 M Dana Sedin Loveland 6:22:34
164. 46 M Brian Gallant Wdlnd Prk 6:22:57
165. 27 M Matt Conklin Denver 6:24:26
166. 43 M Chris Wear Fort Smith 6:25:02
167. 59 M Rick Shoulberg Guffey 6:25:52
168. 41 M Adam Chrstns Castle Rock 6:26:23
169. 48 M Brian Clyburn Irmo 6:26:27
170. 38 M Victor Brena CO Springs 6:27:04
171. 36 F Aryn Marsh Concord 6:27:33
172. 39 F Julia Hrgshmer San Anton. 6:27:34
173. 50 M Jeff Ross Englewood 6:28:09
174. 44 M Matt Garrett Fort Worth 6:28:13
175. 40 F Heidi Buchmp Lakewood 6:28:36
176. 52 M Shawn Erchngr CO Springs 6:30:19
177. 35 M Jordan Parfitt Denver 6:30:22
178. 24 M Austin Baade Roca 6:30:33
179. 37 M Bart Schreck Myrtle Bch 6:30:56
180. 47 M Elisha Tilton Boulder 6:31:00
181. 33 M Aaron McUmbr CO Springs 6:31:28
182. 45 F Danielle Hbnsrt Palmr Lake 6:32:11
183. 36 M David Schltz Jr CO Springs 6:32:36
184. 40 M Dariusz Wzczyk Clearwater 6:32:39
185. 31 M Mario Cstneda Boulder 6:32:44
186. 35 M Tyler Thompsn Okla. City 6:32:54
187. 39 F Freya Stein Spokane 6:33:03
188. 55 M John Klopsch CO Springs 6:33:56
189. 35 M Schon Hntngtn CO Springs 6:34:27
190. 17 M Alden Kruse CO Springs 6:34:41
191. 44 M Craig Harper Denver 6:34:55
192. 39 M Lance Pearce Monument 6:35:02
193. 31 M Seth A Carley CO Springs 6:35:34
194. 36 F Anna Heidinger CO Springs 6:35:37
195. 29 M Brian Cotter Atlanta 6:36:17
196. 41 M Justin Zoch Apple Vlley 6:36:20
197. 24 F Ana Babinec Denver 6:36:25
198. 42 M Jim Huff El Paso 6:36:41
199. 45 M Jeremy Zoch Orange 6:36:47
200. 43 F Kelly Joy Boulder 6:37:41
201. 31 M Pierre Betton Mobile 6:38:13
202. 59 M Gary A Eldridge San Jose 6:38:35
203. 46 F Laura Howell CO Springs 6:38:38
203. 29 M Victor Vlzquez Brighton 6:38:38
205. 40 F Kendra Glssmn Evergreen 6:38:45
206. 49 M Martin Schklth Huntsville 6:38:49
207. 54 M Joe Rummler Cumming 6:38:57
208. 25 F Michal R Bower Parker 6:39:39
209. 50 M Mark Cardinale Parker 6:39:41
210. 27 M Cody Wright Boulder 6:39:44
211. 21 F Grace Skinner Lakewood 6:40:00
211. 54 M Steve Grndmr Lyons 6:40:00
213. 46 M Matt Cnnnghm CO Springs 6:40:25
214. 42 M Leith Labrado El Paso 6:40:35
215. 42 M Richard Baker Blair 6:40:41
216. 46 M Jose Mir CO Springs 6:41:41
217. 49 M Joseph Shea La Mesa 6:42:26
218. 40 M Aaron Smith Longmont 6:42:40
219. 32 M David L Everson CO Springs 6:42:47
220. 43 F Christina Miner CO Springs 6:42:52
221. 31 M Patrick Lavin CO Springs 6:43:05
221. 17 M Chris Lmrino Surprise 6:43:05
223. 40 M Phillip Tencick Spokane 6:43:16
224. 26 M Benjamin Fettr Monument 6:43:18
225. 50 M Bob Schwarz CO Springs 6:43:53
226. 49 M Daniel Benitez Boulder 6:44:11
227. 58 M Jim Weddell El Paso 6:44:54
228. 42 M Chris Benedict Aurora 6:45:36
229. 45 M Rob Kelsey Danville 6:45:43
230. 62 M Jeffrey Pierce CO Springs 6:45:53
231. 28 F Erin Bonthron Aurora 6:45:58
232. 49 M Anthony Brnkly Madison 6:46:17
233. 48 M Fred Faithful CO Springs 6:47:01
234. 44 M David McGlthln Halstead 6:47:59
235. 37 M Matthew Milar Manitou S. 6:48:11
236. 49 M Jonathan Gear Cherry Hlls 6:48:31
237. 51 M Stuart Shmwy Franklin 6:48:33
238. 37 F Rosalyn Russell Clearwater 6:48:34
239. 61 M Chaz J Lalonde CO Springs 6:48:36
240. 39 F Kate Looney Spring 6:49:03
241. 37 M Brent Miles CO Springs 6:50:02
242. 19 M Matt Shumway Franklin 6:50:32
243. 35 M Rob F Miller Golden 6:50:53
244. 35 M Matt Bandelier Denver 6:51:21
245. 55 M Peter Fish Modesto 6:51:31
246. 32 M Tim Dutton Ward 6:52:21
247. 31 M Dmytro Sklvsky Moorpark 6:52:37
248. 33 M Devan Bentley CO Springs 6:53:13
249. 29 F Alyssa Mansel CO Springs 6:55:23
250. 31 M Matt Seeman Cyhga Fall 6:56:24
251. 25 M Connor McNeir Denver 6:56:51
252. 30 M Adam Phoebe San Fran. 6:57:03
253. 32 M Erik Fargo Medina 6:57:23
254. 51 M Charles Stroud Chapin 6:58:45
255. 46 F Amy Yutzy Palmr Lake 6:58:52
256. 42 M Tomas Bilek Stratford 6:59:00
257. 42 F Eva Hagg Denver 6:59:30
258. 35 F Jasmine Carlsn Beulah 7:00:24
259. 56 M Daniel Lazarine San Anton. 7:00:49
260. 34 F Lucero Huerta El Paso 7:00:54
261. 36 M Jeffrey T Lucy CO Springs 7:01:45
262. 32 M Dennis Chan San Fran. 7:02:23
263. 43 M Matt Williams Oak Park 7:02:39
264. 23 F Catalina Dmnck CO Springs 7:02:41
265. 35 M Andrew Jones Washington 7:02:49
266. 46 M Luigi Terzini Grover 7:03:06
267. 35 M Markus Chndlr CO Springs 7:03:08
268. 61 M Mark Koch Pueblo 7:04:27
269. 39 M Travis Hamilton Salem 7:05:42
270. 36 M Andrew Brooks Manitou S. 7:06:03
271. 51 M Ben Griffin Monument 7:06:28
272. 49 M John Price Monument 7:07:35
273. 26 M Hunter Aguirre CO Springs 7:07:50
274. 41 F Heather North Louisville 7:08:26
275. 38 M Chris M Davis Granite Bay 7:08:45
276. 40 M Riley Baker Lehi 7:08:51
277. 32 M Jason Glispy Riverton 7:09:04
278. 55 M Randy Hodges CO Springs 7:09:18
279. 36 F Megan Stmpsn CO Springs 7:09:25
280. 35 M Josh Blnchette Phoenix 7:10:16
281. 28 F Lynn Froetschr Denver 7:10:17
282. 30 M Nate Chrstnsn Denver 7:10:59
283. 47 M Michael Bssla Gibsonia 7:11:51
284. 64 M Edgar Poremba CO Springs 7:11:57
285. 46 M Mike Mizones Parker 7:11:58
286. 42 F Marisa Nvblski Fairborn 7:12:00
287. 34 M Andrew Saleh Boulder 7:12:10
288. 27 M Kyle Frdrcksn CO Springs 7:13:01
288. 41 F Heidi ONeil CO Springs 7:13:01
290. 32 M Curtis Whittit Wichita 7:13:11
291. 44 M Donald Beuke Broomfield 7:13:36
292. 48 M Wes Thurman CO Springs 7:13:55
293. 38 M Joel Dagnillo CO Springs 7:14:12
294. 49 M Rene Tapia Ojai 7:14:27
295. 36 M Daniel Allen CO Springs 7:14:28
296. 41 M Dougls Eldrdge Denver 7:14:44
297. 37 M Tom Stadelman Seattle 7:15:10
298. 28 F Carrie Koso Wasilla 7:15:23
299. 54 M Will Leitch CO Springs 7:15:51
299. 42 F Robyn Mscrns CO Springs 7:15:51
301. 50 F Kathy Hubel CO Springs 7:15:54
302. 50 F Becki Lmmrno Surprise 7:16:38
303. 39 M Patrick Stimsn Louisville 7:16:58
304. 35 M Joshua Lacey Kohler 7:16:59
305. 44 F Amber Jensen Castle Rock 7:17:11
306. 32 F Rachel Taylor Parker 7:17:18
307. 58 M Peter A Tonsits CO Springs 7:17:20
308. 37 M Jacob L Passey Austin 7:18:04
309. 38 M Kris Cornejo Albquerque 7:18:40
310. 34 F Amanda Bsvsky CO Springs 7:18:45
311. 55 M Colin W Wynd Manasquan 7:19:40
312. 37 F Sarah Prickett CO Springs 7:19:42
313. 36 F Perla Retana El Paso 7:20:11
314. 37 M Miguel Perez CO Springs 7:20:22
315. 61 M Bob Fargo Washington 7:20:54
316. 39 M Mike Gile Willow park 7:21:29
317. 59 M Steve Recca CO Springs 7:21:35
318. 67 M Kuni Yamagata Citrus Hgts 7:22:48
319. 49 M Scott Gordon Dover 7:22:49
320. 40 M Frank Osborn Brooklyn 7:22:53
321. 39 F Colleen Darnell Ft Mitchell 7:23:24
322. 42 M David Wilson CO Springs 7:24:08
323. 37 M Adam Fillman CO Springs 7:25:14
324. 48 M Chad Hendricks Fort Collins 7:26:04
325. 50 M Milan Ambra New York 7:28:47
326. 28 M Caleb Kruse Berkeley 7:29:03
327. 50 M Naas Tredoux Monument 7:29:29
328. 26 F Chantal Elmore Cumming 7:30:03
329. 60 M Michael Reagn Ashland 7:30:36
330. 30 M Cameron Kruse Los Angeles 7:30:40
331. 35 F Erin Bellissimo Monument 7:31:23
332. 32 F Kimberly Gch CO Springs 7:31:49
333. 41 M Chris W Moore CO Springs 7:31:56
334. 53 F Debbie Chinn CO Springs 7:31:57
335. 54 M Kelvin Culp San Anton. 7:32:13
336. 40 F Audrey Barnett Denver 7:32:26
337. 27 F Chelsey Fnmre Denver 7:33:06
338. 35 M Logan Harrison CO Springs 7:33:37
339. 40 M David Gaffield Broomfield 7:34:42
340. 52 M Dave Corsten Peyton 7:34:52
341. 42 M Doug R Hanson CO Springs 7:34:54
342. 47 M Wayne Allen Seattle 7:35:13
343. 44 M Dan Greene CO Springs 7:35:44
344. 55 M Ted Harvey Littleton 7:36:05
345. 38 M Brian Walden Wichita 7:36:24
346. 45 F Katie Hndrcksn Denver 7:36:55
347. 48 M Erik Jensen Seattle 7:37:46
348. 37 M Nichols McFrlne Winnabow 7:38:45
349. 31 F Karen Bishop CO Springs 7:38:52
350. 39 M Jonah Bigelow Littleton 7:39:25
351. 50 M Kevin A Fisher Wdlnd Prk 7:39:27
352. 38 M Robert Chapa Waco 7:40:12
353. 39 F Julie Viehmann Hannibal 7:40:38
354. 43 M Kyle Rooney Hopkins 7:40:51
355. 65 M Skuli Kjartanssn Evergreen 7:41:10
356. 36 M Andrew Taylor Modesto 7:41:21
357. 48 M Steven Gutierrez Aurora 7:41:30
358. 38 F Nicole Renaud CO Springs 7:42:39
359. 57 M Robert Salcido Rockville 7:43:02
360. 43 F Alex Mittelman Boulder 7:43:44
361. 24 M Carl Loy Castle Rock 7:44:19
362. 65 M Jeff Rode Powell 7:44:21
363. 44 M John Bastian Parker 7:44:36
364. 35 M Cole J Elliott Derby 7:45:05
365. 58 M Dennis P Lima Denver 7:45:24
366. 48 M Ted Jacobs Denver 7:45:33
367. 36 M Juan Tisera Charlotte 7:46:47
368. 40 M Chris Zaugg CO Springs 7:46:55
369. 37 M Chris Stewart El Paso 7:47:13
370. 39 F Mary Murphy CO Springs 7:47:22
371. 36 M Alan Burwell CO Springs 7:48:24
372. 54 M Mark Cowdin CO Springs 7:48:52
373. 47 M Jason Jacobsen Pueblo 7:48:59
374. 46 M Ross Cunninghm Dallas 7:49:04
375. 25 M Trey Abdella Batavia 7:49:13
376. 26 M Demmaje Brown CO Springs 7:49:21
377. 62 M Mike Smith Santa Fe 7:49:23
378. 40 F Belen Valdovinos Katy 7:50:13
379. 39 M Oscar Lopez Chicago 7:50:29
380. 35 M Marshall D Shaw Stillwater 7:51:11
381. 45 M David Doran CO Springs 7:51:43
382. 40 F Melissa Bailey Douglass 7:52:33
383. 26 M Cooper Powell CO Springs 7:52:44
384. 55 F Kris A Rider Broken Arrow 7:52:48
385. 48 M Curt Pouyer Wdlnd Prk 7:53:41
386. 45 F Beth McDowell CO Springs 7:53:56
387. 36 M Chris Brandon Crowley 7:54:31
388. 52 M Stephen Rodgers Twin Lakes 7:54:50
389. 17 M Josh A Price Monument 7:55:08
390. 44 F Amy Hite Cottge Grve 7:55:32
391. 39 F Jessica Highfill Tulsa 7:55:33
392. 48 M Paul J Batura CO Springs 7:55:40
393. 39 F Traci Baker Lehi 7:56:07
394. 31 M Kevin P Horn Denver 7:56:10
395. 41 F Megan Woodmn Centennial 7:56:11
396. 39 M Henry Cuadra CO Springs 7:57:00
397. 42 M Sean Sidelko Littleton 7:58:18
398. 49 M Rob Lins Florence 7:59:17
399. 46 M Josh Amato Saint Louis 7:59:53
400. 46 M Jason Sethi Littleton 7:59:57
401. 36 M Nichols Geantta Denver 8:00:29
402. 30 M Steven Barnett Aurora 8:00:32
403. 29 M Devin Nelson Topeka 8:00:47
404. 40 M Steve Schultheis Denver 8:00:48
405. 46 M Ed Hansen Florence 8:01:01
406. 36 M Mike Carlson Arlngtn Hghts 8:01:50
407. 32 M Mark Alikpala Chicago 8:02:26
408. 54 F Doris Hartley Frederick 8:02:50
409. 55 M David L Ruhling Apison 8:03:36
410 42 F Kelly Propst CO Springs 8:03:58
411 22 M Jacob B Waugh Tipton 8:04:04
412 58 M Charles C Benight CO Springs 8:04:14
413 55 M Devin D Farrell Los Alamos 8:04:17
414 47 M Allen Darilek Bulverde 8:04:29
415 48 M Michael Lowit Reston 8:05:25
416 39 M Joe Rozak CO Springs 8:05:57
417 47 F Colleen Quarles Irmo 8:06:28
418 39 F Jessie Kenny Castle Rock 8:06:49
419 32 M Richard B Dittmer Denver 8:07:33
420 35 F Jenny Turak CO Springs 8:07:54
421 61 F Atsuko Ohtake Golden 8:08:10
422 55 F Janet A Edwards CO Springs 8:08:22
423 38 M Oliver Chan San Fran. 8:08:28
424 55 M Steven Barr Berkeley 8:09:00
425 51 F Karen S Rohrbaugh Hanover 8:09:04
426 53 M Stephen Peterson CO Springs 8:09:05
427 25 M Siva Rajaraman Phoenix 8:09:12
428 36 M Kai Segrud Broomfield 8:09:18
429 55 M Charles Snyder CO Springs 8:09:22
430 42 M Joshua Watson Topeka 8:09:51
431 47 F Marcy Epperson Canon City 8:10:32
432 62 M David Karp Bennett 8:10:52
433 27 F Abbey L Ruyle Middleton 8:10:57
434 32 M Daniel Edwards CO Springs 8:11:11
435 68 M Marlin Weekley Metamora 8:11:51
436 32 F Katie King Lincoln 8:11:57
437 24 M Zachary Waugh Wichita Falls 8:12:16
438 57 F Kera Lewis CO Springs 8:12:42
439 38 M Konstantinos Tsilianos Albuquerque 8:13:02
440 47 M Tim Green Castle Rock 8:13:33
441 41 M Patrick Davis CO Springs 8:15:03
442 57 M Ronald L Coats CO Springs 8:15:30
443 43 M Tim Howe Denver 8:15:40
444 32 M Aaron Smith Cincinnati 8:16:03
445 27 M Roger Pattani Santa Barbara 8:16:07
446 55 M John Zalewski Chicago 8:17:09
447 38 M Steve J Anthony Sioux City 8:17:20
448 38 F Adriana Gutierrez Aurora 8:18:00
449 66 M Charles E Gimarc CO Springs 8:18:34
450 49 M Thomas M Hollis Carlsbad 8:18:58
451 59 M Jeff J Elliott Wichita 8:19:22
452 41 F Meredith Wardwell CO Springs 8:19:31
453 60 M Bill L Coffelt Bentonville 8:19:49
454 59 M Paul LaBar CO Springs 8:19:53
455 59 M John Gunn Lake Villa 8:19:54
456 62 M Jack W Stonebraker Casa Grande 8:19:58
457 33 M Andrew T Shaver Scottsdale 8:20:36
458 33 M Kyle Swift Fountain 8:20:40
459 43 M Kent Young Rego Park 8:20:46
460 33 M Roland Brodeur CO Springs 8:21:04
461 53 M Michael Gunn Marshall 8:21:40
462 46 F Colleen Boyarko Monument 8:22:44
463 53 M Marc Wendleton Moro 8:23:54
464 38 F Alexandra Gorman North Richland Hills 8:23:58
465 53 M Bradley Hayes Rudy 8:24:54
466 33 M Joe Ayala Portland 8:25:48
467 28 M Jonathon Ransom Fond Du Lac 8:26:04
468 55 F Diane Wilborn Monument 8:26:49
469 54 M Richard Geurtsen Robbinsville 8:27:20
470 68 M Gregg Maul Tucson 8:28:02
471 51 M David Kornmann Tucson 8:28:13
472 34 M Trevor Wennberg Morrpark 8:28:25
473 43 F Julie Landrum Nesbit 8:28:27
474 46 M Jason Abernathy Dorado 8:28:38
475 49 F Triva Wilson CO Springs 8:30:26
476 40 M Tim J Grossman Stoughton 8:30:30
476 40 M Paul W Piechowski Oshkosh 8:30:30
478 46 F Liz Hunt CO Springs 8:31:45
479 50 M Brad Cates Mason 8:34:06
480 49 M Michael B Rogers Highlands Ranch 8:34:15
481 42 M Lewis Bowen Monument 8:34:21
482 27 F Mackenzie Walton Longmont 8:34:25
483 47 F Allison Simpson CO Springs 8:34:42
484 70 M Michael L Allen CO Springs 8:35:05
485 35 F Elizabeth Monroe Hannibal 8:35:25
486 36 M Andrew Triplett Dallas 8:35:28
487 60 M Thomas R Magill Bismarck 8:35:45
488 35 M Sean Cavanaugh Highlands Ranch 8:36:04
489 55 F Nora Pykkonen Evergreen 8:36:45
490 51 F Andrea McGehee Springfield 8:36:47
491 38 F Courtney Smith Glendale 8:38:15
492 39 M Wes Whitlow Highland Village 8:38:17
493 46 M Steve Harrelson Little Rock 8:38:21
494 49 M Joseph Sterling Santa Fe 8:38:34
495 44 M Richard Antonio Walls Lakewood 8:38:36
496 23 F Kristen Jones Littleton 8:39:02
497 58 F Rebecca D Steven Wichita 8:39:34
498 42 F Christine Greene CO Springs 8:41:01
499 46 M Bryan Griffiths Atglen 8:41:17
500 42 M Trey Douglass Denver 8:41:26
501 50 F Mo Ecker Lake Dallas 8:41:33
502 60 M Steve Wilkins Pagosa Springs 8:41:36
503 52 M Steve Mack Wdlnd Prk 8:42:38
504 42 M Alex Wong Ann Arbor 8:43:15
505 27 F Sarah Kelecy CO Springs 8:43:16
506 61 M Michael Hauck Wdlnd Prk 8:43:54
507 50 M Jeff Gunn Dansville 8:44:25
508 33 M Anton Simorov Grand Island 8:44:55
509 16 M Daniel Warkentine Peyton 8:45:01
510 58 M Bruce Parkman CO Springs 8:45:08
511 57 M Amos Garlan CO Springs 8:46:28
512 27 M Aaron Lubelski CO Springs 8:46:34
513 44 M Patrick Gray Peyton 8:47:55
514 48 F Karin Jessop Atlanta 8:49:30
514 51 F Rachel Klistaui La Crosse 8:49:30
516 62 M George Elwers La Mesa 8:49:59
517 24 M Jacob R Logsdon Columbus 8:50:22
518 53 M Jeff Clear Monument 8:51:10
519 35 F Amanda Brodeur CO Springs 8:51:28
520 43 F Nichole Burrows CO Springs 8:51:31
521 55 F Sapphire Chen Beaverton 8:51:33
522 36 F Kristin Bradley CO Springs 8:51:42
523 52 M Peter D Ratcliffe Wichita 8:53:05
524 53 F Leanne Gronemeyer CO Springs 8:53:33
525 60 M Dennis Thies Elbert 8:55:29
526 32 M Chris McMillen CO Springs 8:55:53
527 76 M Tim Hicks Altaville 8:56:50
528 61 M Douglas H Barton CO Springs 8:57:33
529 42 M Jason Karlstad Phoenix 8:57:46
530 48 M Gabriel Abdella Batavia 8:58:23
530 31 F Kezia S Huseman CO Springs 8:58:23
532 59 M Steve Tanio Alva 8:58:34
533 63 M Mark M Wallace CO Springs 8:59:16
534 39 M Tommy G Partido Woodward 8:59:32
535 43 M Andrew D Weeks Lincoln 9:01:10
536 52 F Kettie G Mothersead Avon 9:01:12
537 67 M Paul Henke Tinley Park 9:01:48
538 57 M Nickolas Vlahopoulos Ann Arbor 9:02:37
539 34 M Brian Ericson Franklin 9:03:32
540 49 M John Wilson Winchester 9:04:06
540 58 F Anna M Bates Stevenson 9:04:06
542 54 M Marty Deason Katy 9:04:38
543 45 F JJ Salisbury Winter Park 9:05:06
544 46 F Colleen Monahan CO Springs 9:05:18
545 61 M James Snell Dallas 9:05:20
546 56 M Mike Ramolt Shawnee 9:05:24
547 32 M Alex Breitenbach Wichita 9:07:00
548 35 F Lisa Marie Potoka CO Springs 9:07:34
549 41 M Thomas LaRose Howell 9:07:39
550 41 M Anthony B Turner Fort Smith 9:07:51
551 43 F Heather Rickerl CO Springs 9:08:46
552 45 M Kirk Dickson Lakewood 9:09:52
553 48 M Kenneth Monahan CO Springs 9:09:58
554 59 M William Burke CO Springs 9:10:14
555 39 M Craig Luebbers CO Springs 9:10:17
556 59 M Rory Lewis CO Springs 9:10:24
557 37 M Michael Edwards Oxon Hill 9:10:27
558 49 M Alejandro Puentes El Paso 9:11:01
559 55 M Robert N Turkisher Corvallis 9:11:11
560 35 M Brian L Ramey Indianapolis 9:12:02
561 38 F Brooklyn M Grinage Manitou S. 9:12:04
562 54 M Michael Grade San Fran. 9:12:27
563 42 F Rhonda Overley Surprise 9:12:50
564 60 F Cindy J Presnell Lawrence 9:13:14
565 51 M Christopher Justice Boulder 9:13:44
566 46 F Mary Yeh Lansdale 9:14:12
567 64 M John Joseph Klein CO Springs 9:15:20
568 45 M Phillip Kinnison Chicago 9:15:48
569 48 F Carolyn A Sharp Pueblo 9:15:52
570 36 M Marlon Quitos Warrensburg 9:16:37
571 58 M Randy Canney Salida 9:16:48
572 57 F Sarah J McCullough Bismarck 9:17:11
573 32 F Jenny Glover CO Springs 9:17:17
574 45 M Shane Portfolio Englewood 9:18:07
575 52 F Stephanie Atencio CO Springs 9:19:27
576 62 F Joy Robertson Lafayete 9:20:42
577 41 F Nadezda Dhadiala Atlanta 9:21:24
578 44 M Jason Warkentine Peyton 9:21:34
579 45 M Alan Ivy Oklahoma City 9:22:21
580 65 M Michael L Parks Monument 9:22:23
581 65 M Gregg Randolph CO Springs 9:25:31
582 36 F Iuliana Schraut CO Springs 9:26:28
583 57 M Jim Bushnell CO Springs 9:27:18
584 54 M Tom M Rooney Lake Saint Louis 9:27:28
585 41 M Darren Serna CO Springs 9:27:32
586 43 M Kevin Robbins Mountainburg 9:30:46
587 35 M Sean Pham Fort Myers 9:31:34
588 61 M Nevin K Bass Castle Rock 9:32:45
589 47 M Jeff Ferrier CO Springs 9:33:32
590 64 M Paul Friese Mustang 9:33:40
591 61 M Chris A Chavez Santa Fe 9:34:45
592 55 F Phyllis Kampmeyer Pembroke Pines 9:36:16
593 38 M Aaron Pendergraft Timnath 9:36:41
594 45 M Matthew A McGrew Kansas City 9:37:02
595 67 M Jim P Massa Fort Collins 9:38:26
596 46 M Aaron Wilson Wichita 9:38:42
597 51 F Angel Brock Fountain 9:39:43
598 40 F Bonnie Campbell Hannibal 9:40:09
599 44 F Leah Brooks CO Springs 9:40:26
599 46 M Bryan W Brooks CO Springs 9:40:26
601 59 M Mark Stover Hebron 9:40:41
602 37 F Jennifer Jansonius Broomfield 9:41:01
603 29 M Dustin Kimberley Atlanta 9:41:36
604 62 M Dale R Eldridge Fort Collins 9:41:38
605 24 F Kelly Henckel Frisco 9:41:53
606 57 M Brenton H Buxton Austin 9:43:12
607 65 M Daniel Adams Florissant 9:44:19
608 43 F Norma Branscum Woodway 9:45:59
609 57 M Matthew B Hopper CO Springs 9:46:11
610 62 M Dennis J Wilson Lincoln 9:48:07
611 52 M Edgar S Mendez Chacon Alexandria 9:49:16
612 46 M Kevin Hilgendorf Orlando 9:49:35
613 31 M Joshua Durham Belton 9:49:59
614 44 F Karen Smilgis Kansas City 9:51:09
615 54 M Brad Self Castle Pines 9:51:45
616 40 M Joel Ulmer Fort Worth 9:55:33
617 68 M Shelton L Ansley Cairo 10:03:32