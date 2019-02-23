Highlights and notes from Saturday’s practice/scrimmage (all classes listed as what the players will be in the fall):
- Junior tailback Josh Stoner, who will is very much in the mix for playing time with Kade Remsberg and Nolan Eriksen, broke a long run against the No. 1 defense and logged perhaps the most carries of the morning. “It was good for him to get work,” coach Troy Calhoun said. “So much of spring ball is an indicator for every guy just what kind of durability you have. I think you find that out during spring practice. This is the best his body has been, health-wise. He needs a bunch more snaps as we work over the next 11 practices.”
- Sophomore cornerback David Eure intercepted a pass in situational work before the scrimmage, one of several times the popular “Turnover Bucket” was utilized by the defense. Following turnovers, the defense now dunks the ball into a large blue waste basket.
- The first play of the scrimmage saw a pass completed from junior quarterback Donald Hammond III to sophomore slot receiver Brandon Lewis for a first down. Hammond took only a handful of snaps in the scrimmage.
- Senior safety Grant Theil showed a burst of speed to run down Ben Waters, who has moved from safety back to slot receiver, on the outside for no gain.
- Sophomore outside linebacker Vince Sanford seemed to be around the ball a lot, including a sack in which he combined with Kaleb Nunez to bring down quarterback Beau English. “He was a really, really good player in high school in Ohio,” Calhoun said of Sanford, who plays the “spur” position that is a hybrid of outside linebacker and defensive back. “He got a bunch of work in the fall, at least investment practice-wise. … He’s a guy we hope keeps growing and developing.”
- Sophomore running back Cedric McNeal showed a burst to get around the corner on a 20-yard gain.
- Senior quarterback Michael Schmidt threw one of the nicest passes of the morning, connecting with junior Luke Bohenek on a long pass.
- Several established veterans, including tight end Kade Waguespack and nose guard Mosese Fifita did not play or saw little action during the scrimmage. Fullback Taven Birdow (undisclosed “medical” issue) did not practice.
- Senior wide receiver Geraud Sanders (hand) has also been out early in spring, opening the way for sophomore receiver David Cormier to play with the No. 1 offense. “He’s got really good energy, he’s physical, he loves the competitive part of football,” Calhoun said of Cormier.
- Sophomore quarterback Warren Bryan had perhaps the best run from a quarterback (all of whom appeared to be fully live for the scrimmage with the exception of Hammond), breaking several tackles on a run to the 1-yard line.
- A pair of sophomore fullbacks from Ohio, Omar Fattah and Robert Gross, ran the ball frequently and displayed no shortage of power. It’s a crowded position with several seniors — led by Cole Fagan — but this was the first real glimpse at the younger depth at the spot.
- Coach Ben Miller, typically the running backs coach and special teams coordinator, has worked with the tight ends since the departure of tight ends coach Nick Jones last week to Colorado State. Miller played tight end in the NFL with Cleveland and Philadelphia. Calhoun does not have a time frame to hire Jones’ replacement.