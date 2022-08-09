CENTENNIAL • It’s Calvin Anderson and the rest of the line’s job to provide the only thing the Broncos’ offense believes it needs: a little time for Russell Wilson to cook.
“He makes a lot happen with very little,” Anderson said. “Our goal is going to be to give him as much time as we possibly can so he can have as many different options as possible, because we know he’s going to make the play at the end of the day. I think as an offense, we’re just trying to make sure we keep the pocket solidified, give him some time. If he has time, he’s going to make something special happen.”
That appeared to be the case during Tuesday’s training-camp practice at UCHealth Training Center. Despite Wilson missing a good chunk of his targets — including Courtland Sutton who got the day off with a minor shoulder injury, according to coach Nathaniel Hackett — Denver’s new quarterback led the offense to a solid showing, which included a couple of big plays to Jerry Jeudy during the team sessions.
“I thought we had some good explosive plays and some efficient plays,” Hackett said after opening his media availability by congratulating the new Walton-Penner ownership group. “I thought the defense was able to hang in tight there, too.”
The offense’s showing was a positive after a less productive day Monday. Hackett said the film showed it wasn’t as bad as he initially thought, but small misunderstandings of the system were evident. Anderson admitted he wasn’t at his best to start the week.
“I feel like I’ve been having a really good camp, but yesterday, I had a rough day mentally,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s enjoyed getting most of the first-team reps at right tackle after starting a few games in place of Garett Bolles at left tackle last season. The 26-year-old could be in line for the most significant playing time of his young career.
“My mentality, obviously, always is to be ready no matter where I’m needed, but it’s been really helpful to get first-team reps at that position, so I can be ready for the opportunity,” Anderson said.
While Bolles and Dalton Risner are expected to start on the left side at tackle and guard, respectively, the Quinn Meinerz and Anderson partnership on the other side of Lloyd Cushenberry III, the expected starting center, comes with a little less experience. Meinerz enters his second year at right guard after starting the second half of his rookie season but first playing alongside Anderson.
“He brings a lot of athleticism to the offensive line. If you watch his sets in pass pro, he is incredible at getting out really fast and timing the snap count,” Meinerz said.
“On our double-teams that we have together, he’s able to get up there and hit the outside half (so) I’m able to cover back up. I feel like our double-teams have been really good.”
Meinerz also said the offensive line being together for the organized team activities (OTAs) portion of preseason helped the unit meld before the preseason. Now, the hope is that will help the offensive line start fast for a first-year coach looking to have a high-scoring offense.
“It starts with a head coach who’s telling us every single day the goal is to throw big touchdowns and make explosive plays,” Anderson said.
“You look around and you see all the opportunity we have to score. I mean, if you do some common-logic thinking you’re like, ‘Well, of course, we should be in the end zone.’ That’s really helpful, I think, and it starts with coach Hackett.”
Injury updates
In addition to Sutton (shoulder), KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland, Ronald Darby, Kareem Jackson and Greg Dulcich were among the Broncos held out of practice Tuesday. Hackett said Jackson got a rest day, while Darby’s considered day to day with a chest contusion.
Patrick Surtain II sat out the second half of practice, but Hackett wasn’t concerned about his second-year corner’s status moving forward.