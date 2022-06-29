Calvin Booth's not messing around.
In his first major move as Nuggets general manager, Booth is trading long-timers Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards, according to multiple reports.
The Nuggets will receive Kentavious Caldwell, a 6-foot-5 wing, and 6-0 point guard Ish Smith.
Barton played eight seasons with the Nuggets, Morris five. Booth, who took over Nuggets operations when Tim Connelly left for the Timberwolves, had pledged to be aggressive in a critical offseason for the Nuggets.