A summer in his stables in Sombor, Serbia helped Nikola Jokic return to Denver with a happy heart that’s soon expected to experience even more joy.
The lead-up to the birth of his first child with wife, Natalija, was the highlight of the Jokics’ brief offseason with his beloved horses relegated to second.
“The highlight is we have a baby coming,” Jokic said. “That’s probably the highlight of my offseason and, hopefully, my life. Other than that, it was really short. I guess the second good thing is my horses won 15 to 20 races this year. They are doing a good job.”
Jokic spoke in detail about his love for horses and hope that his child would form a similar bond with his animals but opted not to share whether they are expecting a boy or a girl. The debates on a name have started.
“We don’t have it. Me and Natalija are fighting over it,” Jokic said with a grin.
With Natalija entering the late stages of pregnancy, last year’s Most Valuable Player got back to Denver earlier than some expected. He wasted little time impressing his teammates. Apparently, he didn’t spend his entire summer in the stables.
“The MVP hasn’t missed a beat. He came back before a lot of guys. I don’t feel like you see that whole, whole lot,” teammate PJ Dozier said.
“He even looked good just getting here. He’s in great shape. You can tell he was doing something even at home. Shoutout to him for continuing to have that mindset, the MVP mindset.”
Jokic looked even trimmer than he did a year ago in videos and photos the Nuggets’ social media accounts in recent weeks. The team ran the rows at Red Rocks and another workout in at a local MMA gym.
“It’s a complicated relationship between me and Red Rocks,” Jokic said.
“Of course, it’s a different workout, so … It kind of hits you different, you know?”
Denver’s superstar center and equine enthusiast claims the results are just a continuation of the plan that has reshaped his body, and his game, in recent seasons.
“I was doing what I did the last six years,” he said. “I found a recipe, and I’m just sticking to it. It was nothing different than last year, so hopefully, it’s going to be as good as last year.”
One possible difference from last season to the one that’s quickly approaching is the number of games Jokic might play. He started in all 72 regular-season games and added 10 more in the playoffs. Taking an occasional night off next season to manage his workload sounds like a possibility.
“I think it’s a smart thing to do, especially you see last year how many players get injured and how many players missed games. … I would rather miss a game than be injured. We will see,” Jokic said.
“I really trust my medical staff and the whole organization. I think they will find the best solution for that.”
After averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists while shooting 56.6% from the field, 38.8% from 3 and 86.8% from the free-throw line, Jokic wasn’t interested in predicting what would come next season. With fatherhood coming fast, he seemed ready to roll with whatever comes his way this season.
“We will see what will happen this year. Maybe I’m going to have the worst season of my life. We never know. Maybe I’m going to have a better season than last year,” Jokic said. “I think it’s something that you can control, but, of course, it’s not just you. It’s the other nine players on the court, too.”