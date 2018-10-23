DENVER • Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Nikola Jokic had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 126-112 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
Denver has won its first four games for the first time since starting 5-0 in 2009-10. The Nuggets swept their three-game homestand, including a win over Golden State on Sunday.
The Nuggets remained unbeaten despite allowing a team to break the century mark in points for the first time this season. The Nuggets held opponents to an NBA-best 95.7 points in the first three games but simply outscored Sacramento, which entered Tuesday second in the NBA in scoring at 125.7 points a game.
Gary Harris scored 18 points and Paul Millsap added 15 for Denver.
Denver’s early defense helped build a 13-point halftime lead that grew to as much as 26 in the third quarter. Jokic, who was named the NBA Western Conference player of the week on Monday, had 11 points and 10 rebounds at halftime.