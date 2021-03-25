Isaiah Hartenstein was the only Denver Nuggets player dressed for Wednesday's game against Toronto not to play and it didn't take long Thursday for it to become clear why.
The Nuggets are reportedly sending Hartenstein and a couple of second-round picks to Cleveland for reserve center JaVale McGee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The report states the Nuggets' 2023 second-rounder will be protected through the 46th overall pick, while the 2027 pick is unprotected.
Should the trade be finalized before Thursday's 1 p.m. deadline, McGee will have a second stint with the Nuggets after spending parts of three seasons in Denver.
In 33 appearances with the Cavaliers this season, McGee is averaging 8 points on 52.1% shooting from the field, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.2 minutes per game. McGee has won three championship rings. twice with the Warriors and last season with the Lakers.
Hartenstein started the season as Denver's back-up center but recently ceded minutes to JaMychal Green and Zeke Nnaji. Hartenstein has appeared in 30 games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and .7 blocks in just over nine minutes of playing time per night.