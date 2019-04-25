SAN ANTONIO • One man whispers “next question” and gives talking heads a hissy fit.
The other berates and embarrasses sports media — and holds a special place in their heart.
What’s the difference between the media battles waged by Russell Westbrook and Gregg Popovich? After six playoff games witnessing the latter, this jury’s verdict is in: there is none.
“Do I have to answer that?” Popovich responded to The Gazette’s question after Game 3.
Sure sounds like a lot like, “next question.” Now imagine Westbrook issuing a similar response.
The Spurs beat the Nuggets 120-103 in Game 6 at AT&T Center Thursday. Popovich stayed on brand.
“I don’t know how to answer that question,” he said afterward.
Westbrook, the OKC superstar, and Popovich, the Spurs championship coach, would rather be anywhere other than an interview room. The question is, why does the player get a bad rap, while the coach scores a pass with “Pop being Pop”? The easy answer: folks love a winner.
Popovich has five championship rings and usually advances in the postseason; Wesbrook is home again early after another playoff defeat. For athletes and coaches, it also pays to be a political activist who voices his concerns over President Donald Trump. Popovich has a long history of ripping the prez. Like minds lap it up.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr called Westbrook’s antics “dangerous,” but stays mum on Popovich.
The NBA comes off looking like hypocrites, Popovich and Westbrook like control freaks.
After 23 seasons and with his Hall of Fame contingent of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker long gone, are the Nuggets the final opponent on Pop’s schedule? Standby.
Nuggets vs. Derrick White
One topic that Popovich won’t shy away from: UCCS great Derrick White.
Talk about a bromance. While Michael Malone joked that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray share a “romantic” relationship on the court, Pop doesn’t hide the vast potential he sees in White.
“He’s growing and every night is an education, whether he plays poorly or whether he’s great,” Popovich said.
Jakob Poeltl vs. Colorado
Michael Malone declined to call Jakob Poeltl a “dirty” player, but the Spurs center has left his mark on this series — and Jamal Murray’s thigh.
Poeltl caught Murray with an egregious screen and sent the Nuggets guard to the floor in pain. Murray declined to speak after the game. “We all send in clips after the game. I think there have been some illegal screens that have been missed. And the response from the league has been that we’re right, but for some reason they don’t catch them during the game,” Malone said.
Paul Klee, The Gazette