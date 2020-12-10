Singing P.J.’s praises
The early leader for the most valuable player of the Nuggets training camp is P.J. Dozier, according to coach Michael Malone.
“People forget how big he is and how versatile he is,” Malone said.
Standing 6-foot-6, Malone said Dozier has done a nice job of letting the offense come to him while setting up teammates. Most notably, however, has been Dozier’s defense since giving the Nuggets some good minutes in the playoffs.
“What stuck out to me was his defense in that Utah series against guys like Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell,” Malone said. “So P.J.’s offense, his ability to get anywhere on the court with the ball, he’s a very good pick-and-roll player, the defense, the rebounding, the shot-making, it’s really been all of that and his attitude and his work ethic have been off the charts as well.”
Green gives his scoop on Nuggets big men
JaMychal Green didn’t need much time Thursday to answer when he was asked which of his new Nuggets teammates stands out in early practices.
“Bol Bol,” Green answered just after the question finished. “Man, he’s so long, athletic, can dribble, shoot, pretty much do everything you need him to do out there. He’s just got so much potential.”
As the conversation shifted to playing alongside Nikola Jokic, Denver’s star center, and what that might look like, Green kept the compliments coming.
“I think I’m going to mesh well [with Jokic],” Green said. "He’s a player that anybody can mesh well with him because he just plays the right way.”
Nuggets pick up Michael Porter Jr.’s option
In a decision that surprised few, the Nuggets exercised the team option on Michael Porter Jr.’s contract for the 2021-22 season.
Porter was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft after one season at Missouri but missed what would’ve been his rookie season as he recovered from a second back surgery.
In his first active season, Porter averaged 9.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.2% from three-point range in the regular season. With the Nuggets without a healthy Will Barton in the NBA’s bubble, Porter increased his numbers to 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game in his first postseason.