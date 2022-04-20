DENVER – A couple of days after showing signs of splintering, the Denver Nuggets presented a unified front a day before Golden State visits Ball Arena for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
“That was out of the system before we got on that plane in Golden State,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said when asked if the confrontation between Will Barton III and DeMarcus Cousins was lingering around the team after Wednesday’s practice.
“We’ve handled that internally and moved forward.”
Malone said getting embarrassed by the Warriors, who lead the series 2-0 after winning by 16 and 20 points on national television fueled the frustration, which he believes came from a good place. Neither Barton nor Cousins spoke with the media Wednesday, but their teammates echoed Malone’s sentiment.
“That lasted like five minutes, and guys were over it,” Austin Rivers said.
“That (stuff) happens,” JaMychal Green said. “It’s a part of basketball. At the end of the day, we’re a unit. We’re a team of brothers. We’re going to go out there and fight.”
The focus heading into Thursday’s Game 3 at Ball Arena was turning that aggression toward the Warriors. Denver's players and coaches have bemoaned a lack of physicality.
“When you have two talented teams … the most aggressive team is going to win,” Malone said. “They have been the most aggressive team. They have been the more physical team. Until that changes, we have no chance in hell of winning a game in this series.”
The Nuggets coach has stressed the importance of finding a group of players willing to take the fight to Golden State for as close to 48 minutes as possible. A change to the starting lineup didn’t sound likely. Malone cited the Nuggets’ leads after one quarter in both games in San Francisco. But two huge second-quarter runs have shaped the direction of both Nuggets' losses.
“When you’re down 2-0, you have to consider everything,” Malone said. “You have to have that conversation, changing a lineup, changing a rotation, utilizing a guy that maybe hasn’t played a whole lot this series.”
Despite the big losses and evident frustration, including Nikola Jokic’s ejection from Game 2, the Nuggets maintained they’re together in trying to make this series competitive again with a win Thursday.
“No one’s down right now," Rivers said. "I’ve been down 2-0 plenty of times in my career. I’ve come back, but you’ve got to win Game 3. This is a must-win for us. We know that.”
Rivers prepared to play through pain
It looked like the Nuggets might’ve lost one of their top perimeter defenders in the first half of Game 2 when Austin Rivers drove hard to the hoop and ended up crashing to the Chase Center court. He stayed on the ground, holding his back, until the Nuggets could stop the game.
The veteran guard is still in pain, but did not join Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. – both of whom are out – on the injury report.
“It hurts,” Rivers said. “I think at this point in the season, I think everybody’s got something.”
Malone agreed, listing Bones Hyland’s ankle, JaMychal Green’s wrist and Jokic’s whole body. The coach even joked he’s feeling a bit sore.
“He’s fine,” Denver’s coach said when asked how Rivers was moving around. “I think everybody right now is probably a little bit beat up.”
Home court disadvantage
An invasion of opposing fans at Ball Arena has been an unfortunate trend for the Denver Nuggets recently, and it’s one Denver’s coach expects to continue Thursday.
“I imagine this place is going to be half-full of Warriors fans tomorrow night, to be quite honest,” Malone said. “Every time we play them, that seems to be the case.”
Lakers, Warriors and Bulls fans have all enjoyed their takeovers of Denver’s arena this season. The Nuggets coach went on to say it will be great to play in front of however many Nuggets fans are in attendance. And JaMychal Green hoped the crowd’s energy will provide a boost.
“It can help a lot,” JaMychal Green said. “We need the fans to come out there and be behind us the entire way. We feed off their energy.”
Malone seemed more concerned with his team providing an effort and intensity level that would make the Denver faithful proud.
“They did what they were supposed to do, he said of the Warriors. "They won two at home. Now we’re coming home. We have a chance to get back in the series by protecting our home court. We’re only going to do that if we change how we’re playing.”